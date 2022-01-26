Administrator Feature: Dallin Hancock

Dallin Hancock, originally of Menan, has been working in Jefferson Joint School District #251 for three years. Hancock is currently the Principal at Cottonwood Elementary School.

What do you like the most about your current position? The students and colleagues I get to work and interact with.

Give some information about your family. I have been married for 8 years. I have 4 kids, 3 boys and one girl.

What are your hobbies? Watching and playing sports.

What is your favorite book you have read? Frindle

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself. I have seen up close a lion, tiger, and cheetah, when I was in Africa at the game reserve.

What is your dream job? Professional golfer

Who is your hero and why? My wife because she always puts others first and always has a smile on her face.

