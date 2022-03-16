Administrator Feature: Don Fryberger

Don Fryberger, originally from Vaughn, Montana, is the current principal at Harwood Elementary School. He has been with the district for nine years.
What do you like the most about your current position?
I love the opportunity to create interventions to support kids. We are lucky to be able to see kids who are struggling academically, socially, or behaviorally, then make an intervention that supports them. We love seeing kids experience success, and even though not every intervention works, we keep trying until we find the right thing for each individual student.
Family Information
I am married to my wonderful wife Kelsi, and we have 5 busy kids. We have 4 boys and then a girl at the end.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy wood working, gardening, and being outside.
What is the favorite book?
Some of my favorite books include the Sneetches and Green Eggs and Ham, How to Win Friends and Influence People, and of course the Mutiny series that my wife recently published.
Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?
I love creating things. It is fun to start a project with something raw that then turns into something that has a new worth.
What do you see is the biggest change in education from when you started your education career?
Kids today seem to have more and more needs for emotional supports. They struggle with feeling like they belong and comparing themselves to others and never feeling like they measure up.
What is the biggest challenge?
Our biggest challenge currently is finding the right resources to support kids and families as they try to balance the challenges of life and school.
What is your dream job?
I’m living my dream right now!
Who is your hero and why?
My wife is my hero. She is a stay-at-home mom who works from sun up to sun down with little recognition for all that she does. Despite her busy schedule managing kids and family, she has still found time to write and publish three books. She has taught our kids to follow their dreams in life and to finish what they start, even when it’s difficult.