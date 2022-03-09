Administrator Feature: Gary Comstock

Gary Comstock, originally from Alexandria, VA, is currently the principal at Midway Elementary School. He has been with Jefferson Joint School District #251 for 15 years.
What do you like the most about your current position?
Working with dedicated staff and seeing our children learn.
•
Family Information
Married 36 years; 4 children no grandchildren
What are your hobbies?
Reading, Astronomy, Archeology
What is the favorite book you have read?
War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
Tell us an interesting fact about yourself?
I have the number 1 coin set of Washington Statehood Proof Quarters (1999-2008) in the country.
What is your dream job?
I already have it.
Who is your hero and why?
Charles Simpson. As a teen he helped me through a difficult time in my life.
