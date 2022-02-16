Administrator Feature: Teresa Codling

Teresa Codling, originally from Tempe, Ariz., is currently the Principal of South Fork Elementary School. She has worked in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 for seven years.
What do you like the most about your current position?
What I like most about my current position is getting to know ALL 700 + students and seeing them grow. I also enjoy collaborating with the teachers and staff to help our students be successful and making South Fork a great place to be.
Tell us a little about your family. I have been married to Vail Codling for 32 years. I have two daughters Alexis and Jaycee. One son-in-law, Luis. And one amazingly beautiful granddaughter, Elayna, born Nov. 2021.
What are your hobbies? My hobbies are spending time with family, refinishing furniture, and doing puzzles. I also like playing the piano. I have written music since I was 13 years old and I have accompanied many musicals in the upper valley area which I enjoy.
What is the favorite book you have read? My favorite books would be between The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes and Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate.
Tell us an interesting fact about yourself. An interesting fact about myself is in my house I have a gallery wall of 1000 piece puzzles, one puzzle representing each member of my family.
What do you see is the biggest change in education from when you started your education career? The biggest change in education is the amount of standardized testing.
What is the biggest challenge? The biggest challenge in my job is keeping students engaged and instilling in them a belief that they can do “Hard Things” and accomplish their dreams.
What is your dream job? My dream job is going on tour and playing the keyboards for Journey.
Who is your hero and why? My hero is my dad because he taught me the value of integrity by always being the same person whether I’m at work, at home, at church or with friends.