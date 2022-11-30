LEWISVILLE — Wayne Palmer, 81, long time Lewisville resident passed away at his home on November 23l. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5–8 p.m. at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road. Our sincere sympathies to his wife, Maurita, and his family.
•
Sherma Parson Heaton, sister of Loraine Lindstrom, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Christmas Adult Party on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:00 p.m. at the church. All adults in the ward are invited to enjoy a delicious dinner and a fun party together.
•
There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints Regional Single Adult Choir Concert held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 p.m. at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, located just south of the Idaho Falls Temple. Theme for the evening is, “Would You Have Come?” It is a free Christmas concert – all are welcome.
•
The First Presidency Christmas Devotional of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:00 p.m. MST. Speakers will include the First Presidency, with music by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. It will be shown on BYUtv, YouTube, or on the church’s website, ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Ha • ppy Birthday to Preszlee Lords! Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 1 – Ruth Ann Smith and Lane Peterson; Dec. 2 – Dustin Cude, Levi Burt, Carolyn Hansen, Chris Hinckley, Treena Erickson, and Dan Miller; Dec. 3 – Cindy Bates; Dec. 4 – Colton Telford; Dec. 5 – Trisha Pimentel and Jared Thomas; and Dec. 6 – Royce Douglass.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.