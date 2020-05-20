CLARK COUNTY — {span}Another Mother’s Day has come and gone. Several gatherings occurred inside and outside the homes of some folks in the community. {/span}Sylvia Calzadias of Dubois was at home with her children, Angie, Alex and Lupita. She also had her grandchildren, other family members and some friends there to celebrate.
•
Jan Brown of Hamer got to spend some time with her children and grandchildren for Mother’s Day. Her children are Spencer Brown, Lisa (Blake) Kirkpatrick, Stephanie (John) Hagenbarth, and Nichole (Joe) Slagowski.
•
Kayla Stadtman of Dubois and her daughter spent the day in Terreton with her mom Cindy Sanders. Kayla said, “It was a good Mother’s Day”.
•
Donna Thomas of Dubois got to go to the Baptist Church on Mother’s Day. After that, her daughter Shelli, with her husband Jim from Pocatello, visited Donna and brought her some flowers to plant outside.
•
Carrie May of Dubois had all her kids home for Mother’s Day Sunday. She and her family had a barbecue/cookout with a nice campfire and some s’mores.
•
Other mothers and grandmothers got to celebrate at a further distance with their families. Many of them were blessed to have modern technology to help them see each other.
•
Jon and Sheree Farr of Dubois are happy to have a new granddaughter. Her name is Emma Joy Carter and she was born on April 13 to Joel and Mariah Carter. Other grandparents of Miss Emma are Dennis and Miriam Carter of Idaho Falls.
•
Dubois residents Jeff and Michelle Ames, and now parents of three children, had an exciting time as their daughter, Oaklee Marie, was born on April 24. The couple loaded up in their car to get to the hospital in Rexburg. Michelle reported in a text message that once they were in the car, “We never had the chance to stop…once my water broke, she was out twenty seconds! Jeff was on the phone with 911 as he was driving. I delivered Miss Oaklee in the front passenger seat of the car. At that point, we just continued to the hospital ourselves …when the ambulance passed us, they flipped a U turn and followed us…to the hospital.” Grandparents of Haydn, Gunner and their little sister Oaklee include David and Clareen Korth of Rexburg and Eric and Terri Shenton-Ames of Boise. Congrats to the Ames family.
•
A graduation celebration for the Clark County High School Bobcat Class of 2020 has been scheduled by the school graduation committee, parents of the graduates and other folks in the community. It is open to Clark County school patrons, family and friends.
•
4-H livestock projects are well underway in Clark County. The feeder pigs were just weighed in for the first time on May 13.
•
The Clark County Rodeo in Dubois is set to take place this year on June 27 and 28 at the Thomas-Harn arena. Contestants for the Rodeo Queen contest can call the coordinator for that event, Lana Schwartz.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Matt Goldsmith, Oliver Egan and Bessie Phillips; May 21 – Maryn Grover, Cristina Martinez, Jaylee Morton, Vaylee Morton, Ashley Crezee, Victor F. Arriaga and Whitney L. Tomlinson Ricks; May 22 – Renae Judge J. Gauchay, Lyn Mortensen and Jessica Lyn Henman; May 23 – Rhett Egan, Butch SaddleBronc Small, Scott Goodsell, Anthany Raya and Addie Petersen; May 24 – Maria Gomez, Quinn Calzadias, Marco Ramirez and Connie Hernandez; May 25 – Robert Peacock, Emmalee Stewart, J.W. Fitzwater, Robert Spencer Tarran, Guicella Deonate and David Young; May 26 – In memory: Jane A. Javaux-Frederiksen; in memory: Gladys Leonardson; birthdays: Jenna Wilson Quayle, James Farley, Mark Christenson, Andy McClure, Randy McClure, Lucy Gil and Tosh Grover.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings: May 21 – Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; Salomon and Maria Martine.
•
Thanks again for your continued support with this community column. Hope you all have a sweet Memorial weekend.