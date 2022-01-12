GARFIELD - The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a Youth Stake Standards Night with John Bytheway on Jan. 9. There was live video feed and refreshments.
The Humanitarian Center is in need of polyester fabric to make jump ropes. If you have some that you would like to donate, the Humanitarian Center is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. It is located at 1415 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints had a Moms and Tots activity at the Garfield Church on Jan. 11. Tots played together and rode on riding toys.
The Garfield 1st Ward held a BYOC (Bring your own craft) activity on Jan. 11 in the afternoon at the church.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20. It is called “Organizing Your Space.” Amanda Mitchell will be sharing some of her techniques for sorting out areas in our homes. It will be held in the multi purpose room at the church.
The registration for spring competitive soccer is open. Register at jysasoccer.blogspot.com/p/blog-page.html. Registration will run through Jan. 18. It is open to all youth interested in competitive soccer born between 2006 and 2013. If you have questions, please email jysasoccer @outlook.com.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 13 — Karen Morganegg; Jan. 14 — Hyrum Henry; Jan. 18 — Anthony Ivarr
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.