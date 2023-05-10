GARFIELD — The Rigby High School FFA will have their annual green house plant sale 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out on May 12 at the high school green house. There will be hanging baskets and bedding flowers for sale. Students help raise the plants and the profits go to help run school programs.

May 14 – Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers and grandmothers in Garfield.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.