GARFIELD — The Rigby High School FFA will have their annual green house plant sale 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out on May 12 at the high school green house. There will be hanging baskets and bedding flowers for sale. Students help raise the plants and the profits go to help run school programs.
May 14 – Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers and grandmothers in Garfield.
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Freedom Walkers — The Story of the Montgomery Bus Boycott” by Russell Freeman. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on May 31 at Diane Meyers’ home.
It was reported that some of the students from Jefferson Elementary went on a field trip to the Aquarium in Idaho Falls on May 2.
Fifth graders at Harwood Elementary School performed a program called “Hope of America” for students, teachers, school staff, and parents on May 3. There were patriotic songs performed, dancing, and some speaking parts. The students have been working for months to prepare for this performance. One of the fifth graders even played “Turkey in the Straw” on the violin while the other students sang a song about the U.S. states and capitals. Debbie Madsen, formerly of Garfield, directed the performance.
The whole community is invited to a special fireside with an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. Attendants must be seated by 6 p.m. on May 20 at the BYU — I Center. Youth, parents, and youth leaders are invited to attend.
Some of the young men in the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints recently spent time having a campout on the river. It was reported that they ate tinfoil dinners, caught and cooked a fish over the fire, saw a few muskrats and a porcupine, had a 2 mile hike a long the river, played night games and had a fireside.
Recently some of the classes at the Rigby High School took a field trip to the Museum of Idaho. The present exhibit is “Dinos of the Deep.” It features 36 specimen, including huge carnivorous marine reptiles, flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane, gigantic flesh–eating fish big enough to swallow and adult human and the biggest sea turtles to have ever lived.
To celebrate Earth Day some people in the area went to the Rigby Middle School on April 22 to plant a tree and do some cleaning. Then on April 29 at Rigby Middle School they planted flowers, did more cleaning and had a picnic.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having an activity at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the church. It is called “Connecting Generations — Family History 101.” There will be interactive instruction. Please bring a phone, tablet or laptop with Family Tree already installed on it. A children’s class will be provided.
Happy Birthday to: May 13 — Natalie Jenson, Nicole Siegel, Donna Wilding; May 15 — Kayden Armstrong, Melissa Kemp, Kim Leatham, Crystal Carroll; May 16 — Jana Snedaker
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: May 10 — Spaghetti with Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Fruit, Milk; May 11 — Roll your own Taco, Corn, Pinto Beans, Fruit, Milk; May 12 — Turkey and Cheese on Bread; Baby Carrots, Orange, Fruit Snacks, Milk; May 15 — Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; May 16 — Chicken Drumsticks, Whole Wheat Roll, Mashed Potatoes and Chicken Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Milk; May 17 — Pizza Ripper Combo, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk, Cookies
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145 or email at mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
