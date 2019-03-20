GARFIELD—The Garfield First Relief Society birthday party dinner will be held Thursday evening March 14 at 7 p.m. There will be dinner and a service auction. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening.
The next temple trip for the Garfield First Ward Relief Society will be Friday, March 22 for the 12 p.m. session at the Idaho Falls Temple. Meet at the church at 11:00 am to car pool.
The stake had another fun Trek activity on Tuesday for their assigned Trek family. The took family photos in the pioneer clothing. They made family flags and went over their packing lists.
Check out Garfield First Ward’s Facebook page under Garfield 1st Events. All Garfield ward members and neighbors are welcome to join the group. This is an easy way to keep updated on the ward’s events and church related information.
Cameron Anderson, the beautiful daughter of Mike and Serena Anderson competed in the Idaho Falls Scholarship Program for Miss Idaho Falls on Saturday. She performed a dance and her platform was Domestic Violence.
Norma Rounds wanted to thank everyone for all the kind birthday wishes and flowers that she received last weekend.
Doyle and Anna Marie Robertson visited their daughter Shanna Meyers and her family in Texas. They went to the Rodeo held at the NRG Stadium and watched the Zac Brown concert. They loved being with their family and grandkids and eating great ice cream at the Blue Bell Creamery in Bernham.
If you need help with your genealogy needs call Doug or Aldene Poole at 419-2328 to schedule a group. Everyone is welcome.
The Idaho Falls Visitors’ Center held a Baptism Fireside on March 17. There will be a Musical Fireside on March 24 at 6 p.m. Doug Hansen will be playing the violin. Monday evenings are devoted to helping family groups enjoy a couple of videos and experience the Christus. We have videos that can support your study of the “Come Follow Me” lessons. Groups are invited — Young Men/Young Women, Cub Scouts, Activity Day Girls, Priesthood Quorums and Relief Society. All are invited to come and enjoy a spiritual experience together.
Norma Rounds is the great grandmother of two new granddaughters. Giving 164 great-grandchildren. Her brother Dee Sellers is now out of the hospital and is doing fine.