GARFIELD—Congratulations on the graduation of the Rigby High School seniors. Rigby High School Graduation was held the evening of May 22 at the Brigham Young University-Idaho Center. Congratulations to the following Garfield seniors who graduated: Cameron Anderson, Shaylie Anderson, Talon Anderson, Trey Armstrong, Megan Clements, Ashley Jenson, Tyler Mathews, Tiernan McCarty, Bailey Munns, Joe Nuttall, Kathryn Pincock, Sarah Reese, Parker Snedaker, Brianna Thornton, Seth Williams and all others. Congratulations to Amy Bird who graduated from Idaho Falls School. We will miss these seniors and wish them well in their future. “You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so... Get on your way! — Dr. Suess.
The Rigby High School Senior Awards and Scholarship Night was held May 20. A special congratulation to those Garfield seniors that received scholarships. Tiernan McCarty did a beautiful job singing the National Anthem at the Rigby High School Senior Awards and Scholarship Night. Also congratulations to those in the choir, band and orchestra that performed at the Rigby High School Graduation.
Special congratulations to Talon Anderson for his accomplishments. As the Rigby High School debate team captain, Anderson led the debate team on to win both debate and speech at the state tournament. He also qualified to go on to the national debate tournament in the public forum category with his partner Sky Jones. They will compete in Dallas in June. Anderson received a scholarship to BYU-Provo. He also won a $1,000 scholarship for his speech for the FFA, and will represent Rigby in the national FFA tournament in October. Talon graduated with his associate’s degree and with high honors.
Samuel Bird of Garfield First Ward gave his mission farewell May 26. He will be serving in Florida.
Brent and Rose Ann Stout went to Wyoming to decorate graves and then to Utah to attend a family wedding.
Kevin and Natalie Jenson along with their daughter Ashley went to Sundance, Utah and hiked to a few waterfalls. Then they headed to the warmer weather of St. George and did more hiking to the Vortex Bowl and to the Gunlock Waterfalls. They met up with their daughter Jessika and her boyfriend Kameron Barney at Lake Mead and spent the warm day on the lake.
Stake Conference Choir practice was at 4 p.m. May 26 and June 2 at the Stake Center.
The Garfield First Young Women’s played dodgeball at the church May 21.
Arlo and Barbara Coleman had five grandchildren graduate. Morgan Thomas, daughter of Mike and Pattie Thomas; Kinley Coleman, daughter of Mike and Aislyn Coleman; Zerick Prince, son of Dave and Debra Prince; Elliott Groom, son of David and Melisa Groom; and Miranda Walker, daughter of Tory and Natilie Walker.
Craig and Deb Wilde’s granddaughter Shelby Wilde, daughter of Brett and Kellie Wilde, returned home from her mission from Udica, New York. She gave her mission report May 12.
Ron Campbell and his family are home again after spending the winter in Arizona.
•Loren and Ilene Anderson are still doing missionary work after 11 years. They are currently serving in Utah.
Joan Crossley took her cub scouts to Rexburg to learn more about nature.
Norma Rounds’ granddaughter Kelsey Rounds is getting married to Jason Nuttall in the Logan Temple. Norma and her son Larry Rounds will be traveling to attend the wedding along with other family members. Kelsey is the daughter of Rod and Kathy Rounds.
Norma Rounds’ granddaughter Kaelyn Hiatt (daughter of Norma’s daughter Jolene) graduated from Evanston High School in Wyoming with a 4.0 grade point average. She received a four-year scholarship from Carl Daniels that pays 100% of her housing, books, tuition and travel home for visits. She will be attending Weber State University in Utah.
Norma Rounds’ brother Dee Sellers has finally recovered and has returned to Rexburg. He is doing well.
Roy Rounds’ relative Dayne Bloxham, son of Russell and Peggy Bloxham, was married to Kayla Bach in the Newport Beach California LDS Temple. They held a reception in Orange, California and at the Loft Reception Center in Rigby.
Congratulations to Tyler Clark, son of Bruce and Lynette Clark, and his future bride Madeline Richards. They will be getting married July 5 in the Rexburg Idaho Temple. Also congratulations to Koy Blanchard, son of Marlow and Sharon Blanchard, and his future bride Briannah Fox. They were married May 23 in the Denver, Colorado Temple.
The Garfield First Ward Relief Society will have a fitness activity at 7 p.m. June 8 at the church. Come and enjoy an evening learning about fitness and how to make fitness fun! Wear modest workout clothing. Nursery will be provided.
Natasha Jones of Rigby South Stake wrote a song for youth stake members to sing at Trek. The song, “Our Season to be Strong,” is on YouTube and can be found by searching “Season to be Strong Natasha Jones.”