GARFIELD—Emma Wilcox from California and Mykala Killman from Kansas are now serving in the Rigby South Stake.
•
Seth Williams had the opportunity to go hunting and was thrilled to get a deer.
•
Kevin and Natalie Jensen visited recently with Sondi Butikofer and her son Caleb in Utah. Caleb is a star football player on his team in Utah.
•
Arlo and Barbara Coleman visited Torrey and Natalie Walker in Utah and was there to welcome home their daughter, Mayli, from her mission to the Washington DC Visitors Center.
•
The Spanish Relief Society had a special Halloween activity for the children in the Branch. They have plans underway for a special Christmas dinner, play, and celebration coming up in December.
•
Josh and Hunter Anderson went hunting and Josh got a bear and Hunter got his deer. Hunter also plays football at the Middle School.
•
Be thankful for our weather because there were 4 inches of snow in Wyoming and 2 inches in Utah.
•
The single adult group went to the Hay Maze in Archer and then enjoyed hot chocolate and donuts.
•
Lorin and Ilene Anderson’s daughter, Debbie and her family, have recently moved to Utah. Lorin and Ilene are still serving on their Addiction Recovery mission and still enjoying it.
•
The young people of the Garfield 1st Ward went to a hay maze.
•
Julie Somers says she has 3 rabbits to give away if anyone wants one.
•
General Conference was held last weekend. One highlight was home is where children should be taught the lessons of life.