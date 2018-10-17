GARFIELD—Emma Wilcox from California and Mykala Killman from Kansas are now serving in the Rigby South Stake.

Seth Williams had the opportunity to go hunting and was thrilled to get a deer.

Kevin and Natalie Jensen visited recently with Sondi Butikofer and her son Caleb in Utah. Caleb is a star football player on his team in Utah.

Arlo and Barbara Coleman visited Torrey and Natalie Walker in Utah and was there to welcome home their daughter, Mayli, from her mission to the Washington DC Visitors Center.

The Spanish Relief Society had a special Halloween activity for the children in the Branch. They have plans underway for a special Christmas dinner, play, and celebration coming up in December.

Josh and Hunter Anderson went hunting and Josh got a bear and Hunter got his deer. Hunter also plays football at the Middle School.

Be thankful for our weather because there were 4 inches of snow in Wyoming and 2 inches in Utah.

The single adult group went to the Hay Maze in Archer and then enjoyed hot chocolate and donuts.

Lorin and Ilene Anderson’s daughter, Debbie and her family, have recently moved to Utah. Lorin and Ilene are still serving on their Addiction Recovery mission and still enjoying it.

The young people of the Garfield 1st Ward went to a hay maze.

Julie Somers says she has 3 rabbits to give away if anyone wants one.

General Conference was held last weekend. One highlight was home is where children should be taught the lessons of life.

