GARFIELD—Garfield First Ward are missing long-time residents, Mike and Janeen Clifford, as they have sold their house and have bid Garfield First Ward goodbye.
We are happy that Steve Cook is able to be home following a small time in the hospital.
Our sympathies go out to the California residents--we all have family living there.
Alisha Nuttal reports that she is enjoying having two children from BYU, Provo and one from Springfield here for Thanksgiving.
All those who took a Christmas Stocking to fill for a foster child, please remember they are due Dec. 1 at the Stephanie Munns home.
Garfield First Ward held their Elijah Project for youth 13 to 17, with their kickoff dinner Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the stake building with a lot of enthusiasm.
The Spanish Ward Christmas Party will be held Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the Stake Center. Turkey, ham and tamales will be enjoyed and Santa Clause will be there.
Javier de La Caruz baptized his son Javier this past week.
Katie Anderson made a trip to Boise recently to attend the ICA Conference.
Sadie Larder is going on a mission in February to Lansing, Mich. Congratulations and best wishes.
Hunter Anderson won his Dual Wrestling Match at Rigby School last Thursday--we are proud of him. Dalon Anderson placed first and third in his speech events at Skyline High School last week.
Karla Moreno will become a mother, as she is expecting a baby in December.
Debbie Wilde went to visit her sister, Barbara Watts in Texas recently. They went sightseeing and visited other family members and she was able to help a charity Thrift Store, which she enjoyed.
Garfield First Ward, released Larry and LaRue Beach as Single Adult Leaders for the Stake with a vote of thanks for a good job.
Todd and Julie Reese will be great Primary teachers, who were sustained as Primary workers for Garfield First. And Terry Mathews was sustained Sunday in Garfield First Ward as the nursery leader.
Kathy (LAST NAME) fed over 40 members over Thanksgiving holiday for those that didn't have a home to go to with one 40 pound turkey roasted with three others fried along with all the Thanksgiving trimmings.