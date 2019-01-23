Anderson takes 1st place in Extemporaneous Speech

GARFIELD—The youth of the Rigby South Stake met Tuesday Jan. 15 at the Stake center to have a kick off meeting for the upcoming Trek they are going on in June. The leaders did some funny and entertaining skits to get the youth excited to go.
•
Gisela Cheney was baptized Dec. 22. Cheney is from Columbia, and was so excited to be baptized. Unfortunately, the water was freezing, but Cheney said it was just fine, since they don’t have heated water where she is from. There was a dinner afterwards to celebrate.
•
The Rigby 17th ward Relief Society is planning an overnight retreat on Feb. 8 and 9. They are planning to stay at a cabin in Swan Valley to talk, play games and eat delicious food.
•
The Spanish ward had a family home evening night Jan. 19 at the church.
•
On March 28, the Spanish Relief Society is planning their Relief Society Birthday celebration dinner.
•
Karla Moreno had her baby girl on Dec. 31; her sister was delighted, as well as her older brother who is serving a mission in St. George, Utah.
•
Talon Anderson took 1st place in Extemporaneous Speech at the Bonneville High school speech and debate tournament. Talon also won the local FFA speech competition, and will compete in the State FFA tournament in April.
•
Josh Anderson was in Houston, Texas last weekend on a business meeting for 7K metals; there were 300 people in attendance; those who were present, had the opportunity to buy gold nuggets from the SS Central America ship, which was carrying about 30,000 pounds of gold, and sunk into the sea. On Sept. 11, 1988, the ship was discovered, and some of the gold was able to be saved. Buyers could buy nuggets of gold from this shipwreck, which were certified to be authentic. Those in attendance were also able to purchase Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary MS 70 coins.
•
Kevin and Natalie Jensen went to Arizona to visit their daughter Nikki and their four grand kids over the weekend. They went hiking, golfing and hung out with family for three days. They enjoyed their time and the weather.
•
We were glad to see Tiffany Jenkins and her son Kolby who recently spent four years in the service. He has grown up to be a handsome young man. We appreciate him and his efforts.
•
Lexie Butikofer from Ririe is now living with her mother Saundee in Utah.
•
Ethan Reese took 9th place in Cross Country. He missed going to state by one spot. But we are proud of him and all he has accomplished.
•
The Gessel family attempted to spend the holidays in Utah with family. But due to some car problems they stayed here.
•
The Relief Society had a wonderful activity, they gathered 4 of their favorite things and brought them to Relief Society. They shared why they brought them and then they all exchanged gifts. It was nice to learn about new things and see how we could use them.
•
Coleen Elliot went to the Jefferson County Courthouse Jan. 14 to witness her brother Shayne Young to be sworn in as a County Commissioner.
•
The Rigby Stake Singles played florescent volleyball for their activity. They put lights on their heads and they really had a great time.
•
Tamara Clements is excited that her daughter is going to school up in Rexburg and to see where her life takes her.