Andersons moving to Menan

GARFIELD — Josh and Katie Anderson sold their home and will be moving to Menan the end of September. Josh is coaching his sons' grid kid football teams, and they are preparing for a great season. Josh will be traveling to Long Island, N.Y. Sept. 6 to do a big meeting for his sales associates in his company 7k metals. Katie recently took her sons, Talon and Ryker, to Kona, Hawaii. They climbed to the top of Mauna Loa (the world's biggest mountain), explored volcanoes, went deep sea fishing, surfing, snorkeling, to a luau, green sand beach, black sand beach, the southern most part of the United States.
•
Doyle and Anna-Marie Robertson recently went to Kilgore, Idaho, for six days. They camped and went four-wheeling in McGarry Canyon and Cottonwood Canyon.
•
Jon Parker recently took his two youngest children and toured the northern California coast and redwoods while his wife, Kasandra, and the older boys wrap up their trip to France.
•
Steveo and Heidi Turner raced their cars at the Madison County Fair in Rexburg Aug. 17 at the Madison County Fair Grounds in the Mad Marvins Figure 8 car races. Heldi made it to finals and placed in the top five. They also bought another car.
•
Millie Batt recently went to northern Idaho with her daughter, Rebecca, and son, Tyler. They rode the Hiawatha bike trail and hiked a little around Coeur d'Alene Lake.
•
Ashley Jenson, daughter of Kevin and Natalie Jenson, hiked Mount Borah with some friends Aug. 21, the day before she started college at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Mount Borah is Idaho’s highest peak at 12,662 feet overlooking the sweeping plains near Mackay.
•
Gaylen and Julie Somers had a family reunion at their home last week. The reunion was for Julie’s family, the Harry Grass family. Julie had her four sisters that came from Utah and their families and a nephew and his family that came from Canada. They had about 70 people attend. They had smoked pork and lots of delicious food. The made rocket launchers and launched them into the sky.
•
Nina Hawkins had a heart attack a couple of weeks ago but is recovering well. They are just staying home and relaxing.
•
Norma Rounds had surgery on a nerve in her face Aug. 19 and is doing well. She is back doing work in her garden.
•
Norma Rounds went to the new home of Erik and Debbie Madsen. They enjoyed dinner together. They are in a different stake now but Erik will still be serving over the Spanish Branch.
•
Rod (Norma’s son) and Kathy Rounds left the Mission Training Center in Salt Lake Aug. 18 for a mission to go to Canada for 2 years. This is a Spanish-speaking mission. They attended the Spanish Ward with Norma Rounds before they headed to Canada.
•
The Garfield First Ward Young Women had a Personal Progress Retreat Aug. 23 at Krishele Duffin's home. They had an evening of food and s’mores and played games.
•
For mutual, the Garfield First Ward Young Women and Young Men had a joint activity Aug. 19. They went and spent evening at Rigby Lake.
•Garfield First Ward had a youth fireside Aug. 18 at the Garfield Church. Cris Anderson's nephews, Jake and Nate Koplin, were the speakers. They spoke about their incredible experiences of overcoming seemingly insurmountable trials.
•
Aug. 22 the Elder’s Quorum and Relief Society in the Grant II Ward enjoyed a summer evening of Mexican food, visiting and the beauty of Alan and Tami Taylor’s yard where the party was held.
•
The Spanish Ward plays soccer 9 p.m. every Wednesday night at the Garfield Church ball field.
•Condolences to the Grant Hunsaker family. He recently died in a car crash Aug. 20.
•
The Rigby East Stake had their Neon Quad-Stake Dance on Aug. 24 at the Rigby East Stake Center.
•
The Rigby South Stake young women athletic directors had an end-of-summer kickball party Aug. 23 at the Garfield Church field. It was held for all young women and leaders in the stake.
•
There are multiple different service opportunities showing up on JustServe. The JustServe committee members have been working hard. Go to their website justserve.org/projects to view the available projects in our area.
•
There are multiple different service opportunities showing up on JustServe. The JustServe committee members have been working hard. Go to their website justserve.org/projects to view the available projects in our area.