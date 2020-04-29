ROBERTS — A local restaurant owned by Tim Wright, and Brian and Geoff Padigimus were able to give back to the community of Idaho Falls this week. Their restaurant received a large donation of food from a food provider who wishes to remain anonymous. This donation included perishable foods that are not being used by stores in the area, and instead of going to waste, these foods were opened up to the public for free. Cases of produce, half gallons of milk, cheese, eggs, etc were all given away on a first come first serve basis.
All Rigby Youth baseball has been cancelled for the year due to the coronavirus restrictions. Roberts parents whose children had already enrolled will receive refunds in the next couple of weeks.
In an outreach effort, Officer Godfrey of Roberts helped serve the free school lunches last week. He masked and gloved up along with the other lunch ladies, and passed out sack lunches to families that came through the pickup line.
Happy birthday to: April 29 – Aaron Balster and Eastyn Lang; April 30 – Judy Polatis and Don Polatis; May 1 – Heather Brown; May 2 – Elaine Robison; May 3 – Natalia Lopez and Edgar Ibarra; May 5 – Dean Cooley, Gary Jephson and Lola Robison.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.