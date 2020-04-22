ROBERTS — Roberts Lions Club is still offering their annual scholarship. High school seniors who live within Roberts are eligible for this scholarship. Money for these awards are raised through the Lions Club spaghetti dinner and raffle. In past years, applications are submitted through the school counselors, but this is a little different. Please contact Aimee Allen for an application. The deadline has been extended until May 8.
Some former Roberts residents celebrated birthdays this month. Elinor Tirre was born in Wyoming on April 7, 1926, but moved to Roberts, Idaho in 1934 when her parents bought the Roberts Hotel. Elinor now lives in Auburn, California. She was Roberts High School student body president from 1943-1944. She retired as a supervisor Placer County, California Mental Health Services. Evelin Stibal Gisin turned 92 on April 8, 1928 on her family’s farm south of Roberts. She graduated from Roberts High School, and later taught in Roberts. She now lives in Blackfoot, Idaho.
City Hall has forms to request absentee ballots for the May election, you may call ahead to pick up your form.
The entryway renovation at city hall has been completed.
Happy birthday to: April 22 – Melissa Johnson; April 23 – Jeremy Linares; April 24 – Maggie Jo Padigimus; April 25 – Omar Cruz; April 26 – Marie Gokey, Nicole Harris, Kade Robison and Cindy Curran; April 27 – Jasmine Garcia, Karol Posten, Elijah Putnam and Sara Sharp; April 28 – Dianne H. Berrett, Paul Birch, Kendal Jackson, Marian Martin, Leslie Scroggins, Taylor Barnes, Tenlee Sally Lounsbury, Sean Chavez and McKayla LeChemiant.
Happy anniversary to: April 27 – Trevor and Jasmine Walker.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.