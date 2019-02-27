ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary students will be recognized and presented with awards from the Roberts Lions Club at the school assembly on March 6 at 10 a.m. Parents will be notified and invited to attend. Eleven year old students from Roberts Elementary were asked to draw “Peace Posters” with the national theme: “Kindness Matters in Promoting Peace”. Rigo Arredondo was the 1st place local winner and will receive $15. Paige Peebles was the 2nd place local winner and received an honorable mention certificate at district. Aiden Sanchez was the 3rd place local winner, and also placed 3rd at district and will receive a certificate and check for $25 from the Lon’s Club District 39. All three students will also receive art kits from the local Lion’s Club.
All Roberts Elementary students grades 1 through 5 have been invited to participate in the Lion’s Club Patriotism essay contest this year. The theme is “Who is your greatest American hero, and why?” Forms with the rules, cover sheet, and guidelines will be sent home to parents or can be picked up at the school office or from your child’s teacher. Families are encouraged to discuss and brainstorm the topic before writing. All essays must be turned in to the school office with the cover sheet attached by March 15. The winners will be announced in May at a school assembly.
The Lion’s Club Scholarship fundraiser dinner will be March 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. All proceeds provide scholarship money for graduating high school students from the Roberts area. Event will be held at the Mustang Events Center. There will be a raffle with some great prizes. The menu for the evening is spaghetti served with red meat sauce or chicken Alfred sauce, French or garlic bread, salad, cookies, milk, or water. Contact Aimee Allen at 208-270-3462 for more information, or if you would like to donate to the scholarship fund. The Lions Club would like to send a huge thank you to the families and businesses for the continued support of this noteworthy scholarship dinner. Last year, the graduating seniors that each received $1,000 scholarships were Ashley Sharp, Hope Sponseller, and Emily Allen. Graduating seniors that apply are asked to fill out a form that is evaluated by a team of retired teachers that are not Lion’s Club members. The applicants with the highest application points are then presented with the scholarships. Contact Aimee Allen or your guidance counselor for applications.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: Feb. 27—Daniel Hahn, Jerry Van Leuven, Luana Tomchak, Richard Lamb, Steven Scrivner; Feb. 28—Jessica Jackson, Jeneanne Smith, Gabriel Gonzales; Feb. 29—Ashley Hancock;March 2—Kortny Albertson; March 3—Farrell B. Hunt, Loretta Stamper, Clara Holloway, Jack Hoadley; March 4—Maria Islas, Laura Van Leuvan.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.