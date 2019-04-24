An aspiring Rigby gymnast, whose goal is to compete at the 2020 Olympics, just took a step in the right direction with a second place finish at the 2019 Region 2 Championships held in Corvallis, Ore. April 12 to 14 and a ticket to the 2019 Level 9 Western Championships in Spokane Wash. May 10 to 12.
Rigby High School Freshman, Olivia Dansie, earned her spot in the Western Championships with an overall second place finish in the regional championship.
“It just felt different from the other meets going in,” she said.
Dansie finished the meet with a 2nd place finish in bars, a 2nd place finish in beam, 3rd place finish in vault and a 4th place finish in floor, propelling her to the Western Championship.
“I was more confident,” she said. “I looked at it as being fun, rather than worrying about falling.”
This will be Dansie’s first appearance at the Western Championship, something she credits to having more fun and a new team.
“I’m with a team that has more girls competing with me,” she said. “I’m just more confident.”
As she gets closer to the Western Championship, Dansie doesn’t plan to change her routine, but plans to continue working hard and not stressing.
“I plan to work really hard at practice and improve on the little things,” Dansie said. “But it will be relatively the same lead up.”
Like the lead up to the Western Championship, Dansie’s only expectations for herself is to not stress, have fun throughout the meet and to not worry about her competitors.
“I’ve got the same expectations,” she said.
Dansie will be vying for a spot in the 2019 Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships that will be held a week later, May 18 to 19, in Indianapolis, Ind., an important step in her goal of reaching the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Dansie has been in gymnastics since she was four-years-old and will be moving up to level 10 at the end of the season. She said she is hoping to continue competing at the college level where she hopes to attend either Utah State University or the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA).
As she progresses through her gymnastics career, Dansie said she wants to be an inspiration for younger gymnasts.
“My goal is just to be able to inspire younger girls to push the limits, and to be known as an Olympian.”
Olivia is the daughter of Misty and Todd Dansie and the sister of Cierra and Amya.