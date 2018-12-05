Auditions for Buzzard begin Dec. 17

MUD LAKE—Auditions for the West Jefferson Community players production of the original play “Buzzard” will be Dec. 17 and 18 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the West Jefferson High school auditorium. The play is inspired by “A Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare. You can talk to Jenny Soderquist for more information.
The High School Wrestling team will have a meet Dec. 7 to 8 at Marsh Valley. It will begin 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.
The Boys Basketball team will have games on Dec. 7 at Challis. They will have a game Dec. 11 at Malad.
The Girls Basketball team will have games Dec. 6 at South Fremont, and Dec. 8 at home against Teton.
Mud Lake Historical society has been selling wreaths as a fundraiser for the museum. They were open this week so they could distribute the wreaths.
Terreton Elementary school will present their Christmas Concert Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. in the competition gym. All are invited to attend.
Happy Birthday today to Joshua Burtenshaw, Danielle Soderquist, and Howard Johnson. Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 8 – Susan Stewart and Dani Sermon; Dec. 9 – Dani Sermon; Dec. 10 – Rosa Renova, Shay Gneiting, Shaun Gneiting, Lewis Dowdy, and Blaine Downs; Dec. 11 - Dillion Perkins, Bill Locascio, Ayden Jensen, Lane Newman, Austin Egbert, Carson Engberson, and Madeline Newman; Dec. 12 – Carla Hjelm, Mark Sawicki, Koby Nelson, Riley Caudle, and Chantelle Ashcraft.
Wedding anniversaries this week include: Dec 7 – Paul and Melissa Webster; Dec. 8 – Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart; Dec. 12 – Kurt and Carlene Bare.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.