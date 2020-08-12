MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13. They will be starting to meet at the Menan City Building. Anyone is welcome to come, see and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.

The Menan 2nd Ward Primary will be having a Back to School party at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Menan redbrick church.

Ryan and Shanna Munns and their family came from Pikeville, Kentucky for a couple weeks to visit Hugh and Terry Munns and be here for Verda Munns’ graveside service. They went to West Yellowstone, played games with all of his siblings and had a good time.

Sacrament Meeting services for the Menan Idaho Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have resumed again. They will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Please check with your bishopric for meeting times.

The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. The Summer Lunch Program will end on Aug. 20.

Happy Birthday to: Aug. 12 – Sherrl Jones; Aug. 15 – Betty Smith.

If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.