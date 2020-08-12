MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 13. They will be starting to meet at the Menan City Building. Anyone is welcome to come, see and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Primary will be having a Back to School party at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Menan redbrick church.
•
Ryan and Shanna Munns and their family came from Pikeville, Kentucky for a couple weeks to visit Hugh and Terry Munns and be here for Verda Munns’ graveside service. They went to West Yellowstone, played games with all of his siblings and had a good time.
•
Sacrament Meeting services for the Menan Idaho Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have resumed again. They will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Please check with your bishopric for meeting times.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. The Summer Lunch Program will end on Aug. 20.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 12 – Sherrl Jones; Aug. 15 – Betty Smith.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.