MENAN — The Menan Second Ward Primary is having a back-to-school pizza party 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan red brick church.
•
Menan Planning and Zoning will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan City Hall. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
Verda Munns turned 94 Aug. 25. Her son and most of his family, who are from Pocatello, were able to come and celebrate with her. They had brunch and she opened presents while they were there visiting.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Sept. 4 – Walking Taco w/ Dortios, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 5 – Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 6 – Hearty Chicken Soup, garlic toast, mozzarella cheese stick, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 9 – Hot Diggity Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Sept. 10 – Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 4 – Cathy Morgan Sept. 9 – Brandy Carlson.
•
If you have anything you would like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.