GARFIELD — Garth and Stephanie Munns and family are in the process of moving from Garfield. They will be missed.
•
Landon Bagley from Garfield is part of the Rotary Interact Club at the Rigby High School. This is a student–led organization. They have been gathering supplies for hygiene kits that will be delivered to refugees.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding Relief Society lessons every 2nd and 4th Sunday. The lessons will be held virtually through Zoom. Check the Ward Facebook or with a member of the Relief Society Presidency for more information.
•
Dec. 23 started the Christmas break for students in the Jefferson School District #251.
•
There is a new Primary Presidency in the Garfield 1st Ward. The President is Meagan Portmann, First Counselor is Amanda Acor, Second Counselor is Allie Robison, Secretary is LaDawn Landon.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward’s Martin Cove Trek Trip to Martin’s Cove (2014) was recently put on YouTube. John Parker said that they took many youth (and young at heart) from the ward on the Trek. Norma Rounds was one of the young at heart that went on the Trek. She would have been 91 years old at the time. They recently digitized the memories video of it for Norma Rounds’ posterity. Norma recently passed away. The YouTube link can also be found on the ward Facebook message posted on Dec. 12.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 25 – Barbara Coleman; Dec. 28 – April Corry.
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.