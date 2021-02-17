CLARK COUNTY — Dubois Lions Club members have been busy delivering Valentine’s treats to senior citizens in Clark County. They put them together at their meeting and then delivered them on Feb. 12.

Love is in the air as the Clark County Library focuses on the Valentine’s season. The book currently being promoted is “Love the One you’re with” by Emily Giffin. It’s a book that focuses on romance and conflicting feelings that sometimes arbitrarily hang about. Director of the public library Brenda Laird said, “Come on into the library!” Hours there are Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There was no school for Clark County students on Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day.

Cupid delivered flowers last week to school district faculty and staff. The floral design class also sold bouquets of candy bars and roses.

Amanda Baker of Dubois is now a member of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees. She spoke her oath of office at the monthly meeting on Feb. 11.

January employees of the month for School District #161 are Amy Mickelsen, educator representing Lindy Ross Elementary, and School district business manager, Lisa Shenton was selected at the high school building.

Orvin Jorgensen, former teacher and now former school board member, was recognized for his service on the school board at the Feb. 11 meeting. He was presented a Clark Bobcats hat and a framed certificate by board chairperson Jeri Tavenner.

As basketball season for the junior high and high school athletes ends, there will be Little Bobcats Basketball. It is for grades 1 – 6 on Mondays and Tuesdays after school starting on Feb. 22. It will continue through the month of March. The goal is to teach children to dribble, pass and shoot a basketball correctly. The school students can ride a bus from the elementary school to the high school. After their time in the gym, parents can pick up their children at 5 p.m. Our coaches are willing to volunteer their time to make this program a success.

Interim superintendent of schools Dr. Blair Wilding said that there is a continuation of the present supplemental levy election coming up. It is scheduled for March 9.

A few ladies from Hamer drove to Dubois last week to have lunch and visit friends. Phyllis Violette, Karlene Shupe and Arvella Case had a nice day drive.

Betty Kirkpatrick, Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois and Karlene Shupe of Hamer took lunch to Sandy McClure in Spencer for her birthday on Feb. 12.

Students at the high school are excited to have an old-fashioned sock hop on St. Patrick’s Day.

Happy Birthday today to John Kilgore Hagenbarth and Neil Wood; Feb. 18 – Amber Sperl, Martha Anaya, Raechel Grover, Alvero Resendiz, Mathew Murdock and Lourdes Maldonado; Feb. 19 – Rhett Jacobs, Brock Egan, Peyton Paulk, Martin Aguilar, Kolby Kozloff and Rebecca Aguilar; Feb. 20 – Jeff Mortel, Kayden Hayden Barker, Samantha Arriaga, Brooklyn Hensley, Stephanie Marino, Riley Sperl and Nicole Garcia; Feb. 21 – Valeri Justine Frederiksen Steigerwald, Heidi Billman, Reagan Williams, Ron Barg, Morti Billman, Ron Schlader, Nathan Mortiner and Adrian Orum; Feb. 22 – Joseph Bramwell, Tim Mullikin, Cory Rogers, Weston Andrews, Peyton Carlson and Dave Ward; Feb. 23 – Pastor Warren Cuppy, Rees Lynn Thomas and Jaden Eddins.

Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jeff and Heidi Burns; Roger and Kay Whitmill; Feb. 20 – Rigoberto and Connie Hernandez; Feb. 21 – Allyn and Jan May; Beau and Callie Gunter Kidd; Feb. 22 – Jose and Luz Elena Esppinoza.

Thank you all for your kind support and good news that you share for this column.