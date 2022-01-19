Ball to attend National VFW contest in Washington, D.C.

MUD LAKE — Jaylee Ball from West Jefferson High School will be representing Idaho at the National Veterans of Foreign War “Voice of Democracy” contest in Washington D.C. Mud Lake Post VFW 8893, Verl Skidmore Post, Mud Lake, sponsored the local contest. Jaylee, a junior at West Jefferson High School won the district competition and her essay was sent to the contest in Boise. Brinlee Poulson, also from West Jefferson, won second place at the District competition.
Jaylee will be competing for a $30,000 scholarship in Washington, D.C. She will be competing against fifty–two other students. Jaylee is the daughter of Anna Ball and Jed Ball. Kristy Scott is the teacher who encourages her students to enter the contest. The last time West Jefferson had a competitor at the National Level, it was Amanda Burtenshaw in 1998.
West Jefferson winter sports teams took team photos on Wednesday. If you missed the ordering forms, you can contact the school for more information.
Terreton PTO sponsored a book fair last week at the elementary school. There was a contest for the class who had the most parents who attended the book fair. The results of the contest will be announced later this week. The class who had the most parent attendees will receive a prize.
The West Jefferson High school Girl’s basketball team will have a game Jan. 20 at Ririe at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:15 p.m. They will have a game Jan. 25 at home with Snake River at 4:30 p.m, and a game Jan. 26 at home with Salmon at 4:30 p.m.
The Boys basketball team will have a game Jan. 19 at home with Salmon at 4:30 p.m. They will also have a game Jan. 21 at home with North Fremont at 4:30 p.m., and a game Jan. 22 at Challis at 1:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 9:45 a.m.
The Wrestling team will have a match Jan. 20 at home with Firth at 6:00 p.m. They will also have the Madison Tournament on Jan. 21–22 at Madison High school. They will travel to Salmon on Jan. 26 for a meet at 6:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 3:00 p.m.
The Boys Junior High basketball team will have a game Jan. 20 at home with South Fremont at 4:00 p.m., and a game Jan. 25 at Firth at 4:00 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:00 p.m.
Happy birthday to: today – Tom Wheeler, Darren Terry, Debbie Caudle, Mattea Rogers and Adam Rogers. Other birthdays this week include the following: Jan. 20 – Donna Bybee, Patty Whitaker, Ann Peterson, Wyatt Pancheri, Sawyer Shaffer, and Ruth Hansen (in memory); Jan. 21 – Cason Holdaway and Sarah Heisel; Jan. 22 – Gail Webster, Leone Allen, Chance Murdock, Sam Haroldsen, and Kelsie Dalling; Jan. 23 – Trevor Belnap, Kyler Webster, Ron Engberson, and Darren Grover; Jan. 24 – John Scott, Robert Davies, and Colleen Isaacson; Jan. 25 – Janet Wood, Kellie Murdock, and Jenny Christianson; Jan. 26 – Maryann Belnap, Cooper Hall, and Susan Johnson.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Jan. 23 – Ike and Teri Tomlinson, Rex and Gay Rothwell; Jan. 24 – Derrick and Kelsee Dalling.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.