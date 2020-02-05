LEWISVILLE — Wade and Dorothy Ball now have seven great-grandchildren. Their granddaughter, Jordan Hansen Long, and her husband, Tom Long, of Idaho Falls are the new parents of a baby girl born Jan. 13 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. Her name will be Adeline James Long. LeAnn Hansen and the late Jim Hansen, and Mike and Janet Long are the grandparents.
•
The Lewisville First Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having a "Love Your Neighbor" party at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church. A delicious roast beef dinner will be served. All adult ward members and their neighbors are invited to attend.
•
Multiple individuals became baptized members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Feb. 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Newly baptized are Sawyer Murray, son of Brock and Abbie Murray; Kingston Korth, son of Paul and Amanda Korth; and Houston Korth, son of Adam and Ashlee Korth.
•
The LuAnn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers (D.U.P.) will hold a February meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Grant Church. The history will be given by Mary Jo Holm, and the lesson, "Transcontinental Railroad of 1869," will be presented by Cindy England.
•
Mikayla Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, is getting married this month. Her fiance is Zackery Myers, son of Jason and Denise Myers, of Fruitland. They will be married Feb. 15 in the Rexburg Temple. A reception and dancing will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. that evening at the Henry's Fork Stake Center in Rexburg.
•
Menan Stake Boys Basketball will be this evening. The Lewisville First Ward will play Menan First Ward at 6 p.m. The Lewisville Second Ward will play Annis Ward at 7 p.m. All games are at the stake center.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of February. It is "Seven at Sea," by Erik and Emily Orrin. They will meet to discuss the book at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the home of Cheryl Taylor. New people are welcome to join in their discussions.
•
Happy Birthday today to Gary Madsen and Richard Kennedy. Other birthdays this week include: Feb. 6 – Jolene Stoker, Greg Hayes, Blaine Palmer and Rosalie Evans; Feb. 7 – Katarina Harper and Brooklyn Evans; Feb. 8 – Jayson Bloxham, Becky Squires, Boone Meyers and Craig Spackman; Feb. 9 – Maxwell Ridley; Feb. 10 – Julie Hanson, Nathaniel Dickson and Bryken Smith; and Feb. 11 – Rosalie Jones and Dallin Mathews.