MENAN — The Menan Stake from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding baptisms March 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times.
•
The Rexburg Fourth Young Single Adult Stake meets every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Porter Park Building. There’s also a Family History class every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Porter Park Building.
•
Pickleball is still going strong. Everyone is invited to come and play, even if you’re not from Menan. It’s held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
Midway Elementary School held their Daddy/Daughter dance this past week at the Menan Town Hall.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 26 – Tasty Tot Casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 27 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 28 – Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 2 – Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 3 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: March 1 – Nancy Hancock; March 2 – Joy Hancock.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.