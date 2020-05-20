MENAN — Dalton and Michelle Barnes of Idaho Falls recently had their first baby. They had a girl named Blakleigh Rose Barnes. Grandparents are Shon and Teena Barnes of Rigby and Rolando and Susan Torres of Menan.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the next day, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
•
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Hours are changing up again due to entering phase 2 of Governor Little’s plan to reopen. The hours are: Monday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
•
It is no longer required to make appointments. If there are a lot of patrons in the library, they will ask you to wait in your car until someone leaves. They will still have limited time spent in the library. Curbside pickup’s will still be available for those who want to use it. Let the library know when you come to pick up your books so they have them ready to bring to you. They will still be wearing masks to protect themselves and recommend that if you enter the library, that you have one as well. The library will do it’s best to disinfect the area so that it’s safe for people to come.
•
Ranae Merrill of Annis recently passed away. A graveside service was held May 16 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
•
Happy Birthday to: May 20 – Marilyn Nelson; May 24 – Aubrey Eaton.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.