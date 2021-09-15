Barney family wins first five places at State Fair

LEWISVILLE — The extended Barney family participated in the Eastern Idaho State Fair with their draft horses in the Draft Horse Jr. Showmanship Class and won the first five places.
Lalani and Alex Smith, children of Carol Ossmen, were back home in Lewisville for a week-long visit. They returned home to Richland, Wash., on Sunday.
The Menan Stake held its semi-annual Stake Conference this past weekend. In stake business, Carl James Ball, of Lewisville Second Ward, was ratified to advance to the office of Elder; Stan Kearsley, also of Lewisville Second Ward, has been ordained a High Priest. Kari Scott, of the Annis Ward, was released as Stake Young Women’s Camp Director, and Bobbie Lyn Stucki, of Grant First Ward, was sustained in her place. The Stake Primary Presidency underwent a change in leadership. Cynthia Diane England, of Grant First Ward, was released as Stake Primary President, along with her counselors, Shaundel Scott, of Annis Ward, and LuAnn Dixon, of Lewisville Second Ward, and secretary, Holly Schley, of Grant Second Ward. Trisha Kunz, of Grant First Ward, was sustained as the new president. For her counselors, she chose Julie Gneiting, of Lewisville First Ward, and Teresa Moser, of Grant First Ward, with secretary, Heather Hall, of Annis Ward. Jeffery Gunderson, of Menan Third Ward, and Doug Walker, of Lewisville First Ward, were released as members of the Stake High Council. Newly-sustained High Councilmen include Adam Sullivan, of Grant Second Ward, and James Ball, of Lewisville Second Ward.
Beverly Bramwell spent time on her spinning wheel at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, where she spun wool in the sheep barn as fairgoers watched. A batch of the yarn that she spun this past year took Second Place in the Spinning and Weaving Division at the Arts and Crafts building at the fair.
Janeal Nield was recently elected First Vice President of the Jefferson County Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She is a member of the LuAnn Camp of D.U.P.
This evening, Sept. 15, the Lewisville Book Club will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Karen Anderson, where they will be discussing the book for this month, “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore,” by William Joyce.
Lee and Patsi Hinckley and Terry and Donetta Fife enjoyed visiting with their brother, Richard Rock and his wife, Holly, who were back home visiting from Port Orchard, Wash.
Rodney Boyce had all his daughters home for the fair this past week. Brandy Boyce even made the trip home from Hawaii, where she is working as a registered nurse.
Happy Birthday this week to: Sept. 16 — Daniel Barney, and Gail Griffin; Sept. 17 — David Korth; Sept. 18 — Judd Melgaard and Janet Walker; Sept. 19 — Diane Melling; Sept. 20 — Nelda Drollinger and Kobe Walker; and Sept. 21 — Calli Jo Weaver and Blake Ball.
