ROBERTS — Baylee Mason of Roberts is currently in the Dominican Republic teaching children English. Her mother Apryl said the rainy season has hit the area very hard and that homes and streets are flooded with nowhere to go. With power outages, no transportation and being constantly wet, the situation has been intense. Baylee and fellow teachers have spent their days going from door to door, trying to help get some water out from people’s homes, by whatever means possible. Often times it is by simply using a bucket to scoop water out through the front door and into the streets. Baylee has worked at keeping the children and residents of their small town with uplifted spirits.
A baby shower was held in honor of Kianna Clinger March 4 by fellow Roberts resident, Judy Carter. The night was an open house with people bringing gifts, diapers and wipes to help Kianna celebrate her first born baby, due this spring.
Happy birthday to: today – Keith Clayton, Autumn Tafoya, Cathy Buck and Chase Vance; March 12 – Emily Nicole Allen and Easton Palmer; March 13 – Evelyn Barnes, Riley Green, Thomas Berrett and Marcos Cruz; March 14 – Fred Groth, Davlynn Hannah Holloway and Dylan Justin Holloway; March 15 – Jason Palmer, John Barbet and Charlie Anderson; March 16 – Ryan Groth, Rodney Poole, Wayne Brown, Steve Rogers and Collin Berrett; March 17 – Tristan Wright, Allen Padigimus, Colton Anderson, Raigen Camryn Stibal and Jason Hemmert.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: March 11 – Super hero taco and pirate’s pick golden corn; March 12 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pork and beans; March 13 – super beef nachos and fresh vegetables; March 16 – crispy corn dog, pork and beans; March 17 – chef’s chicken fried beef, spudzilla mashed potatoes, brown gravy, whole wheat bun and x-ray vision carrots.
Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
