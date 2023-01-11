Beaver Creek Ward announces new Bishop

DUBOIS—Snow and sunshine go nicely together around here. We look forward to sunny days in between the overcast, snowy days. Humans must take lots of precautions to survive the winter weather. A group of moose is wintering in the lower Medicine Lodge area. They have come down into pastures near Interstate 15 on the west side of Dubois. Folks who commute to work from Medicine Lodge get to see them quite often.
•
Before 2022 ended, Greg and Lisa Shenton traveled to Hawaii. They and their four children (along with their spouses) had scheduled the trip in 2020. Because of the pandemic they had to delay their family adventure. Greg said that they got to swim with manatees and go ziplining. They were glad to have no troubles with airlines.
•
Congratulations to Clark County native who is now an airline pilot with SkyWest, Cade May. He was promoted from first officer to captain. Cade, his wife and daughter live in Boise.
•
Clark County High School alumni Ivy and Ellee Shifflett attend Idaho State University. They are both members of the rodeo team there. The ladies are gearing up for another season of college rodeo beginning in March.
•
New Years Eve was a fun celebration for the “Frederiksen 3.” Allene, Danette and Valeri (Steigerwald) Frederiksen went with Lyle Holden, Eric Steigerwarld, Darrin and Treva May and Mike and Laurie Holden to Spencer for dinner. After dinner they reconvened at Allene and Lyle’s home in Spencer. The group had a great time playing a game called “Relative Insanity”. Lots of laughter ensued from that game.
•
Elio and Elvira Ruiz of Dubois hosted daughter Erica, her husband Noe Perez and their sons John and Ivan for New Year’s Eve.
•
Clark County Bobcat basketball teams are back in action after the holiday break. The junior high has a home game slated against Lima on Jan. 12 with start time at 4 p.m. Varsity boys and girls play Lima also the same day. On Jan. 20 the varsity teams are scheduled to take on ShoBan at home. The games have been fun to watch. Come on out and support our student athletes when you can.
•
Senior projects will be displayed at an open house. It takes place at the high school on Jan. 11 at 6 until 7 p.m. The Class of 2023 has been working on their individual projects this school year. They’re required to pick a project to do, ask someone other than a teacher to be their mentor, write a research/progress report, present to a panel of judges and to make a display for the open house. All are welcome to attend the senior project display time tonight. Jill Grover is the senior project teacher.
•
Bobcat Designs is the name of the student run t-shirt design and printing business at CCHS. There is an order form and shirt colors, designs and styles on the Clark County Bobcats Facebook page. Order forms are also available at the high school.
•
A quilt was made of neckties that belonged to longtime Clark County teacher and stat taker James Farley by his daughter Ellen. The “Mr. Farley Quilt” will be on display at home basketball games. Tickets are being sold for a drawing to win the quilt. The tickets are $2 each or 12 for $10. Contact the school office or stop in at the Chicas Community Gathering place to purchase tickets.
•
There is a new bishop at the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois. Dan Bramwell is now the bishop. He replaces Jon Farr. Bishop Bramwell was sustained by the local ward on Jan. 1. His bishopric includes First Counselor Brett Murdock, Second Counselor Bart May and Secretary David Burns.
•
Marie and Frank Young of Shelley visited in Dubois on Jan. 5. Marie is a former resident of Dubois. They had business to do at the courthouse, then went to Spencer for lunch.
•
Clark County Clerk Camille Messick attended election training in Boise Jan. 4-6.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s annual member meeting is on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Dubois office. Co-Op members are encouraged to attend and/or to vote for the board of directors. If unable to attend the meeting, members can vote by proxy. There is a proxy vote form at the business office. It must be completed and at the office before time of the meeting. The current board of directors and their areas represented are: President Darrin May, Kevin Small, Mark Sawicki, Dewey Smuin, Kerrie Cope, Lisa Ward, Justin Place, Greg Shenton and Mark Christenson. The board members whose terms expire this year are Kerrie Cope, Justin Place and Mark Sawicki.
•
Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meeting is on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.
•
Happy Birthday to Aurora Beattie and Mitch Keller; Jan. 12—Josh Egan, Brett Murdock, Brian Tubbs, Rayni Page, Alexis Farley, Dax D. Tomlinson and Oscar Mendoza; Jan. 13—Zoe Antonio, Sheree Farr, Michelle Ames, Erika Cajus, Terry Hayes, Eric Rogers, Kellie Galantine, Amy Mickelsen and Aimee Billman; Jan. 14—Aaron Alfaro, Sadie Rose Rogers and Deegan Roedel; Jan. 15—Megan Holyoak, Lance Barg, Jorge Deonate and Ramiro Hernandez, Jr.; Jan. 16—Marcelo Gonzalez and Bobbie Johnson; Jan. 17—Jana Gutierrez, Alin Acosta, Micaela Ewing, Cindy Mortensen, Joyce Christenson, Ruger Petersen, Brynlee Kidd and Jazile Gonzalez.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Jan. 12 to Jim and Laurie Hagenbarth; Jan. 15—Rory and Bobbi Burns Krenka; Jan. 16—Oscar and Maria Mendoza.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.