Beaver Creek Ward announces new Bishop

Dan Bramwell was sustained as Bishop of the Beaver Creek LDS Ward Jan. 1. His Counselors include Brett Murdock 1st Counselor, and Bart May 2nd Counselor, with David Burns as Secretary. Pictured from left to right are Brett Murdock, Dan Bramwell, Bart May and David Burns.

 BONNIE STODDARD / Special to the Jefferson Star

DUBOIS—Snow and sunshine go nicely together around here. We look forward to sunny days in between the overcast, snowy days. Humans must take lots of precautions to survive the winter weather. A group of moose is wintering in the lower Medicine Lodge area. They have come down into pastures near Interstate 15 on the west side of Dubois. Folks who commute to work from Medicine Lodge get to see them quite often.


