Becks welcome baby boy

ROBERTS — The 2020 Census needs more Roberts responses. As of July, the average self response in Idaho is 65.4%, however, in Roberts, the average self response is only 33.2%. To participate in this survey, please go to my2020census.gov.
Roberts 1st Ward Relief Society presidency has begun online general conference discussions. In lieu of meeting in person, the group of women will read the same talk posted once a week, and give thoughts.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Terreton Idaho Stake, met July 26 to discuss how to fulfill callings, and reach people during this pandemic. Instructions on what is and isn’t allowed by church authorities were be discussed.
Jefferson School District #251 is currently looking for feedback on a new online curriculum called Rigby Virtual Academy for families unable to send their children in person to school. Please visit their website for further details.
Market Lake Day was a success. The day’s schedule was a little different this year. The parade started at 5:00 p.m. from Roberts Elementary and looped through town. Families lined the streets for children to catch candy. The city threw camo soda cozys with the Market Lake Day logo on them. There were no item vendors this year, only food vendor trucks. During the street dance, the band “Road Kill” played and the evening closed with a fireworks display.
Brian and Elise Padigimus’ nephews from Ohio have been visiting all summer, and left to head home July 25. Thad and Nate spent the summer working and visiting with their Idaho cousins.
Luke and Aleisha Beck welcomed their second child July 2. They named him Asher Benjamin and he was born 7 lbs 1 oz, and 19 1/2 inches. Aleisha Beck is Jay and Afton Nukaya’s daughter.
Happy birthday to the following: July 30 – Jermy Walker, Trina Sharp and Javir Signh; July 31 – John Buck; Aug. 1– Jessica Scrivner and Ben Poston; Aug. 2 – Cedric Meservy, Alex Anhder and Shaylee Anhder; Aug. 3 – Jimmy Berrett, Dock Wood, Justin Tomchak, Kenny J. Marshall, Aleisha Nukaya and BJ Berlin; Aug. 4 – Rebecca Stoker and Maria B. Leon.
Happy anniversary to the following: Aug. 3 – Byron and Jennifer Wood; Aug. 4 – John and Julie Young.