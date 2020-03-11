CLARK COUNTY— Lambing at the US Sheep Experiment Station will start soon.
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois went to Pocatello for their family celebration of February birthdays. They held a dinner celebration at a Mexican restaurant and then went to daughter Sabrina Eddins-Burton’s home for desserts and presents. Three of their granddaughters celebrated their birthdays.
Patty Christenson of Dubois has had her daughter, Amber Wright, and new granddaughter here from Circle, Montana. Amber was glad to have time in her hometown with family and friends. Her grandma, Joyce Christenson, lives near Patty in Dubois. Amber’s dad, Jason Christenson (of Circle, Montana), her Aunt Vicki Christenson (of Kennewick, Wash.), and her cousin Kristy Harper (of Spokane, Wash.), also got to visit family in Dubois. Vic Christenson, dad of Mark, Jason, and Vicki Christenson, was happy to have all of his kids home for a visit.
A benefit lunch and auction for Kim Zweifel-Milloway is set for April 4 at the Dubois Community Center. It will begin with a silent auction from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Lunch will be available during that time. The live auction will take place once the silent auction closes. Donated items will be accepted any time before the event. Donations will also be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to noon on April 4. For more information please call or text Jeri Tavenner at 208-520-4557; Shawna Williams at 208-520-8501; Patty Whitaker at 208-270-0279; or Kerrie Cope at 208-604-4940.
4-H livestock projects have begun in Clark County. The weigh in for beginning beef projects is March 15. Weigh in for swine is the first week in May. Weigh in for sheep is the first week in June. Anyone who wants to take part in a horse project needs to be signed up by April 15. A chart that lists the information on 4-H Market Animal Projects is available from Laurie Small at the Ag extension office in Dubois. Call the office at 208-374-5405 or go to the website at uidaho.edu/extension/4h/project.
High School volleyball coach Judith Maldonado and her assistant coach and twin sister, Edith Raya, have begun open gym time for girls to work out for volleyball. At 7:00 p.m. March 12, there will be open gym for high school girls and incoming Freshmen who would like to play volleyball. Call the school office for more information.
Gaby Hernandez and Brian Murdock were selected from Clark County High School to play basketball in a senior showcase event in Idaho Falls this week.
• Three Clark County School Dist. 161 employees attended the Beyond School Hours conference in Orlando, Florida recently. The 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grant director, BJ Adams, reported that she and Rosa Gomez (grant coordinator at Lindy Ross Elementary School) and Micheal Ashby (grant coordinator at Clark County Jr./ Sr.High School), attended the conference with many other 21st CCLC program professionals from around the nation. They took part in many classes and workshops to help better the program here.
Dubois Mayor Annette Eddins said the city council spent a lot of time on reviewing city ordinances. Eddins said, “We are working to update city ordinances to make our town look better and become more prosperous.” The city of Dubois was given an good report from the Idaho Rural Water Association. Mayor Eddins was very pleased that the sustainability assessment report they were given is one that will be sent on to the state level to show an excellent water and waste management system.
Happy Birthday to: today – Alexander Resendiz, Charlee Lane Grover, Jordan Williams and and Clint Hillman; March 12 – Gregorio Ruiz, Johnny Maher, Joni Grover, Jake Mickelsen, Craig Very Handy, Dakota Sperl, Ramiro Rodriguez, David Weibell and Jerry Stuart; March 13 – Dave Simon, Mitchell Smith, Kelly King, Yaira Resendiz, Ethan Langston, Kirk Summers and Melissa Lundberg; March 14 – Byron Sanchez, Bill Billman and Eleanor Hensley; March 15 – Maria D. Martinez, Earlene Olsen, Heather Bitsoi, Am Murdock, Jack Caldwell and Lorin Strong; March 16 – Samantha Jane Abbott, Philip Wilding, Dustin DeCoria, Royce Eddins, Felix Rodriguez, Kayle McNeil and Kaylee Milner; March 17 – Rachel Holyoak, Daniel Maldonado, Eric Mortensen, Patricia Martinez, Alex Carrillo, Luke Lanier and Archer Harrison.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: today – Theodore James and Samie Laird; March 13 – Kirk and Shellie Summers; March 14 – Jeff and Michelle Ames; and March 17 – Anthony and Brienna Sambrano.
Keep those good news stories coming and enjoy the springtime weather!