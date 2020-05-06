ROBERTS — On April 27, the community came together to celebrate the birthday of twins, Karol and Karen Posten. Rick Lamb arranged a drive by happy birthday. Friends met at the Mustang Center at 2:00 p.m., then drove past their house to wave and say happy birthday.
Robert Berlin, son of Mayor BJ and Cheril Berlin, was sworn into the United States Army last week. He is now headed to boot camp.
Jacob Young, son of John and Julie Young of Roberts, is engaged to Amber Savage. Jake is John and Julie’s eldest son.
All parks and playgrounds operated by the City of Roberts officially opened to the public May 2. Individuals should still practice social distancing standards and take great care in their responsibility for personal hygiene, as well as making sure young children do so as well.
The Roberts Library will begin reopening with the following rules: 1) The library will open to city residents by appointment for up to 1 hour per session. 2) No more than three patrons will be allowed at any one time. 3) Users must wash their hands before entering the library. Restrooms are available in the foyer. 4) Computer terminals will be available for school work, or essential uses only. No gaming will be permitted at the time. 5) The librarian may cause anyone to leave that is disruptive, or does not abide by these rules. 6) No materials may be checked out at this time. 7) Reservations will be made before arriving by calling the library at 208-228-2210. 8) Library hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9) This order will remain in effect unless rescinded or changed by the mayor.
Happy birthday to: Today – Timothy Wetherbee and Kevin Edelmeyer; May 7 – Tristan Bell and Steve Rawson; May 8 – Jerrick Jason Harris; May 9 – Revik Rob Robison; May 10 – Jasvir Kaur, Jared Marshall, Kory Vance, Ryan Buxton, Ron Crofts, John Easter, Janessa Sharp and Jason Eldridge; May 11 – Whitney Cooley.
Happy anniversary to: May 12 – Mitch and Annette Scott.
