ROBERTS — Mayor BJ Berlin and his wife Cheril took off to Europe over Christmas for vacation. They closed BJ's Bayou, packed up, and flew into Munich, Germany Dec. 17. BJ and Cheril went during this time of year in order to see the Christmas markets that line the streets in Europe. They were entertained by street musicians that brought out a baby grand piano onto the streets of Munich. The Saint Peter's Catholic Church was ornate, and decorated for the season. They saw a crucifix hanging in the main dining area of a local restaurant, a noticeable difference from restaurants and public places in the United States. They visited the Neuschwanstein Castle, which overlooks the Alps. They saw gold-plated carriages at "Schloss Nymphenburg," or Nymphenburg Palace. At Dom Kirch Munchens cathedral, they attended Catholic Mass. "This is the way Mass should be," BJ Berlin said. He said the choir and pipe organ were incredible. The couple took a day trip to Salzburg, Austria by train. The Salzburg church they visited was built in 774. After a fire in 1628 it was rebuilt, and then rebuilt again in 1959 after a bomb destroyed the dome. They attended Christmas Mass at Saint Michael's Church, which BJ said was one of the favorite experiences from their trip. Five priests, six incensors and a full orchestra with a grand pipe organ and choir played Johan Sebastian Bach's works. The heavy religious influence still prevalent throughout the area was one of the biggest differences BJ and Cheril noticed. "In Munich there is no excuse to miss Mass," BJ said. "Church bells ring a half hour, then 15 minutes before Mass, then at about 5 'till they ring hard and loud."
•
Roberts native Daniel George and his wife Nickole, along with their three children Roman, Cristian and Ayda, visited Roberts during New Year's holiday. They currently live in Lehi, Utah, running the Provo Brick Oven. Dan is originally from and grew up in Roberts, going to school from elementary through high school with the Lucys boys, Tim Wright and twins Brian and Geoff Padigimus. Dan’s father, Dick George, was a long-time resident of Roberts who died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer. Pat O’Malley George, Dick’s wife and Dan's step-mother, still lives in Roberts. Dan comes up regularly to visit her.
•
Roberts residents Allen and Cristine Padigimus sold their house on the north end of Roberts. Their sons are currently building them a house in Ammon. In the meantime, Allen and Chris will be temporarily moving in with their son who still lives in Roberts.
•
Happy birthday to the following: Jan. 8 – Tom Hill, J.T. Berrett, Cheryl Bell, Larry Bergmann and Raeola Russell; Jan. 10 – Tavoln Smuin and Raela Ledvina; Jan. 11 – John Simon and Alicia Daily; Jan. 12 – Dan Wakefield; Jan. 13 – Mike Gebarowski, Jordyn Gebarowski, Tabis Gebarowski and Isable Badilo; Jan. 14 – Basilio Alvarez and Ashley Chavez.
•
The Roberts Elementary school lunch menu is as follows: Jan. 8 – Crispitos with cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli and cookie; Jan. 9 – Game day pizza and groovy green beans; Jan. 10 – Chicken strip basket. Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.