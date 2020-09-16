GARFIELD — Sept. 7 brought very strong winds in the Garfield area. Tree branches were scattered and the electrical power went out in some areas. There was a report of a shed being blown over in the County Line area. Trees were also damaged at the Jefferson Lake in Rigby. The huge flag at Tadd Jenkins in Rigby was torn. A roof blew off of a building at the Eastern Idaho State Fair grounds in Blackfoot.
•
Sept. 8 and 9 brought frosts in the Garfield area and some people covered their gardens up to protect them from the cold.
•
Farnsworth Middle School sent out an email to have parents and students complete a survey if they are wanting to share recommendations for their library. The email came out on Sept. 4.
•
Rigby High School Football team had a game against Skyline High School on Sept. 11. The game was at the Rigby High School. Due to COVID-19, the maximum capacity of the stadium was at 50%. There were limited tickets and it was a first come first serve basis.
•
Benjamin Joseph Bingham, son of Don and Shellie Bingham, and Emma Trene Cook, daughter of Val and Collette Cook, were recently married. An open house was held in the Bingham’s back yard Sept. 12. There was also a reception on Sept. 4 in American Fork, Utah. The couple was married at the Provo City Center Temple in Provo, Utah.
•
R3 Community Theatre has decided to cancel the “Sound of Music” production for the 2020 season.
•
The Farnsworth Middle School Cross Country had a great race out in Arco on Sept. 5. The boys’ team came in first place and they had eight girls in the top half of the placers.
•
The Rigby 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met at the Rigby South Stake Center Pavilion Sept. 15 to have dinner and play games. People were asked to bring their own chairs so they could spread out more for the event.
Jessica Higbee and her husband recently had a baby boy. His name is Mason.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an activity from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shelagh Davis’ back yard tonight. Bring a lawn chair and learn how to make roasted salsa.
•
Rigby High School held a dance in the high school parking lot on Sept. 12 to celebrate Homecoming. They are also having a homecoming dance at “The Avenues Event Center” in Rexburg on Sept. 19.
•
Farnsworth Middle School Cross Country will have the Rigby Invite at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 17.
•
Greg Barrett, a past Rigby Middle School teacher, was recognized by the Board of Trustees Sept. 10 for his 49 years of service to Jefferson School District #251.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Sept. 16 – Super Hero Taco, Pirate’s Pick Golden Corn, Fantastic Fruits, milk; Sept. 17 – Award Winning Chili, Saltine Crackers, Fantastic Fruits, Cinnamon roll, milk; Sept. 18 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Spaghetti Noodles, Whole Wheat Breadstick, Green Beans, Fantastic Fruits, milk; Sept. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, Pork and Beans, Fantastic Fruits, milk; Sept. 22 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, X-Ray Vision Carrots, Fantastic Fruits, milk; Sept. 23 — Scrumptious Sloppy Joe, Fantastic Fruits, Good Cookie, milk.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 22 – Whitney Sweeten
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.