LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Nuvain Blackburn, wife of Hyrum Blackburn, who recently earned her U.S. Citizenship! She studied hard and passed the test – she’s now an official U.S.citizen! Nuvain came to America from the Philippines. She and Hyrum and baby Hyrum recently moved here from Utah and are living in the Blackburn home. We’re so happy for her.
Sage Olinquevich, daughter of Christian and Calisa Olinquevich, was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints by her father on Saturday, March 6, at the Menan Stake Center.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will not be having a meeting this month due to Covid restrictions.
We welcome Nils and Loraine Lindstrom “back home” following their 40–year–stay in southern California! They are living with Nils’ mother, Joyce Lindstrom, and will be building their new home soon. Loraine is the former Loraine Parson, daughter of the late Oliver and Myra Parson, of Rexburg.
Dee and Jolene Stoker traveled to Logan, Utah, to attend the baptism of their granddaughter, Ella Hoffer, daughter of Nathan and KaDee Hoffer.
Both Lewisville wards will be starting back with their two–hour Sundays meetings beginning Sunday, March 14. The will be exercising recommended social distancing and chair spacing, and mask wearing is encouraged.
Happy Birthday today to Blake McCosh, Boden Brown and Jessie Anderson; March 11 – Judy Rosenberg and Olivia Gneiting; March 12 – Kyle Nield, Aspynn Lords and Kenna Thompson; March 13 – Tony Nielsen and Bryan Dansie; March 14 – Kaylee Madsen; March 16 – Wayne Brown, Kyden Hawkes, James Ball, Evert Mouser and Heidi Nelson.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.