GARFIELD – The Rigby South Stake is hosting another blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Stake Center. Call or text 208-745-7655 or go to RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment. For this drive, the Red Cross will be testing, through your blood donation, for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service. This will be free of charge. This testing may provide critical information whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. However, this testing is not to diagnose illness. For more information see “Rigby South Points of Light” Facebook.
Marlow and Sharon Blanchard of Garfield have another grandchild. Their son Koy and his wife Bri had a baby girl born on July 24. They named her Lydia Ann.
The Garfield Book Club met the evening of July 29. The book for August will be “The Goose Girl” by Shannon Hale. The next meeting will be held Aug. 26.
Recently the Rigby YSA Ward played wiffle ball at Cordon Park, and did a service project another day.
4-H youth helped with a clean up project at the fair grounds July 29. This was to help get ready for the fair that is coming up Aug. 10-15.
The community garden at Jefferson Elementary School had some visitors from Garfield area residents recently.
Trey Armstrong, son of Dee and Sarah Armstrong of Garfield, is now serving his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kennewick, Washington.
Rigby Flag Football registration is going on through Aug. 7. It starts in September and is for boys and girls in grades kindergarten thru sixth grade. See the “Rigby Youth Sports” Facebook for more information.
Sarah Clements, daughter of Tammy and Jan Clements of Garfield, and J.P. Christesen were married July 21. A reception was held that night at The Barn in Idaho Falls. Friends and family gathered to congratulate them.
All youth in the Rigby South Stake are invited to participate in a stake-wide service initiative during the week of Aug. 2-9. During this week, the youth are invited to find ways to serve in their home, community, neighborhood, anywhere. Then they are invited to share their acts of kindness on social media as a source of light to others using #ActsOfKindness as the hashtag. The youth or their parents can also post pictures, videos and stories of their acts of service in the comments section under JustServe.org.
Steve and Heidi Turner of Garfield and their family recently went on a camping trip and have returned.
A Youth Music Festival virtual and global concert was held July 29. The theme of the youth musical festival is “Hear the Voice of the Lord.” If you missed it and still want to see it, it can be found on www.ChurchOfJesusChrist.org.
Gary and Maurette Clark of Garfield have another grand child. Their daughter, Natosha, and her husband John Mills had a baby boy, born July 18. His name is Ronan Asher. Ronan was also welcomed home by his three-year-old sister, Bethany. Gloria Mills of Rigby is also a grandmother to Ronan. Maurette went to Washington to help out and spend time with family for a couple of weeks. She is now back from her trip.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 7 – Jessika Jenson
