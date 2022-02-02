MUD LAKE — Feb. 4 will be a “Blended Education Day” for all West Jefferson students. All students are allowed to come to school that day. Some students will be specifically invited to attend and all others will be allowed to work on their assignments from home.
•
West Jefferson High School Boys basketball will have a game Feb. 2 at home with Butte at 5:30 p.m. They will have a game Feb. 4 at Salmon at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:00 p.m. They will also have a game Feb.9 at North Fremont at 4 p.m. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m.
•
The Wrestling team will have a meet Feb. 3 at home with North Fremont at 6 p.m. The team will travel to the Challis Invitational on Feb. 4–5. The will return to Challis on Feb. 9 to wrestle at 6 p.m. The bus will leave at 2 p.m.
•
The Boy’s Junior High basketball team will have a game Feb. 4 at home with Salmon Home 4:00p Tues 2/8 Butte County Away 4:00p 2:15p Wed 2/9 Teton Home 4:00p
•
School lunch this week includes the following: Feb. 2 – Pepperoni Pizza, salad with ranch, pears and milk; Feb. 3 – Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic breadsticks, green beans, fruit cocktail and milk; Feb. 4 – chicken vegetable soup, biscuits, applesauce, cake and milk; Feb. 7 – Chicken burger, tater tots, peaches, condiments, pickles and milk; Feb. 8 – Beef and Cheese Enchiladas, spanish rice, green beans, pineapple tidbits and milk; Feb. 9 – Tacos, corn, cinnamon applesauce, salsa, churros and milk.
•
Happy Birthday today to Ryken Falter and Amy Jensen; Feb. 3 – Makayla Jensen, Ashley Shipton, Kacee Simmons, Dylan Burtenshaw, Brent Bingham, Britnie Richins, Brian Dixon and Walter McNiven. Feb. 4 – Louise Newman, Kirt Williams, Leketta Ashcraft, Giovanni Orellana and Kolby Hillman; Feb. 5 – Bonnie Savage, Van Burtenshaw and Nicole Ball; Feb. 6 – Babette Soderquist and Jessica Newman; Feb. 7 – Teri Dawn Rigby, Doug Fransen, Gene Stoddart and Keaton Skidmore; Feb. 8 – Cortney Leonard and Rosalba Llamas; Feb 9 – EllaRae Russell, Kay Bare, Dewey Smuin, Ian Ashcraft, Cara Shuldberg, Tayson Gneiting and Jessica Spencer; Feb. 10 – Tyson Burtenshaw, Brian Lundholm, Brian Savage and Kailee Russell.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Feb. 4 – Lee and Mona Petersen, Kraig and Kellie Bare; Feb. 10 – Steve and Wendy Worthen.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.