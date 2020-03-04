CLARK — Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois helped her daughter Vicky Beckman and family at their bull sale in Blackfoot Feb. 29. Bonnie helped serve lunch to those attending the multi-family sale.
The Dubois Lions Club had eleven blood donations at their recent blood drive. Coordinator for the blood drive Jerry Pfenninger said there were two first time donors. The club will now be working on quilts to donate and preparing eggs for the annual Easter egg hunt. They are also looking forward to reading the essay contest entries. Essay deadline is March 12.
Angie Calzadais, along with family members and friends from Dubois, attended the q{span class=”ILfuVd”}{span class=”e24Kjd”}uinceañera{/span}{/span} (fifteenth birthday celebration) of her god daughter, Thania Quiroz, in Idaho Falls on Feb. 29.
Ron Barg of Dubois was very happy to see five of his six children when they met him at the Spencer Grill Feb. 22. Other family and friends were also there to celebrate Ron’s 80th birthday. All but one of his children live in the Boise area. His youngest child, Lana Schwartz, lives in Dubois.
Dubois native and former CHS teacher Tom Gauchay and wife Julie, of Idaho Falls, reported that their daughter Megan has received a mission call for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will serve in the California San Jose mission, Spanish speaking. She will report to the Provo Missionary Training Center March 4.
Danette Frederiksen of Dubois traveled to Pocatello Feb. 26 to attend the memorial service of her longtime friend Laura McDevitt. After the memorial at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic church, she got to have dinner with some Pocatello friends.
Clark County Bobcat wrestler Bubba Summers competed at the state wrestling tournament in Boise Feb. 28 and 29.
March 12 will be the end of the third quarter for Clark County schools. The next quarter ends on May 21.
Emergency Manager for Clark County, Jill Egan, said the active shooter lock down and evacuation training session Feb. 26 with local law enforcement and other trainers was a great success. She said that each student who participated will receive a certificate for participating in the hands on “stop the bleed” training. The day long training took place at the high school and ended with an evacuation at the Dubois Community Center. Superintendent Paula Gordon said in a letter to parents, “This is a day to educate and empower our students and staff to ensure that our students have the knowledge, and skills needed to be safe.”
A blood drive at Clark County High School is being planned by Gaby Hernandez. She is seeking donors for the drive that will take place March 10. Contact the school office for more information.
Water Districts 31 and 32 have annual meetings March 10 and 11 at the City Annex building in Dubois. District 32 D (Birch Creek) meets 10 a.m. March 10. District 32 C (Medicine Lodge) meets 1:00 p.m. March 10. District 31 (Mud Lake and Tributaries) meets 1:00 p.m. March 11. According to the meeting notice, “During the annual meeting, water users from the district will adopt an annual budget for the district and elect the watermaster.”
An early morning Easter worship service will occur at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. There will be an 8 a.m. “sunrise service” April 10 followed by a brunch for attendees.
Tonight is the Dubois City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Clark County Commissioners meet March 9 all day and the Clark County School Board meets 5:30 p.m. March 9. Mud Lake Telephone board of directors meet 7 p.m. March 11.
Mylie Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge celebrated her seventh birthday with friends and family in Dubois recently. It was a special day because she had grandparents on both her mom and dad’s sides as well as her great grandmother Mary Small in attendance.
Happy Birthday to: today – Patron Wyatt Kinghorn, Sharon Caldwell, Daisyzel Figueroa, Emleigh Bettles, Aaron Perez, Kimball Ashcraft and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Ava Brown, Duane Tucker and Ciara Perez; March 6 – Drik Bell and Aubree Thomas; March 7 – Curt Mortensen, Londyn Wood, Rylee Panquerme, Joan Goodenough, Grant Messick, Ava Billman, Kiya Tarpley Green and Ann Taylor Lindley; March 8 – Tayler Wm. Hall, Elvira Ruiz, Allen Wilson, Tyson Dixon, Justin Manning and Jamil Spulvedea; March 9 – Laurie Holden; March 10 – Deb White, Sheri Condie and Amber Fleck.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: March 5 – Morti and Celest Billman; R.J. and Ambr Sperl; March 10 – Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza.
Happy month of March to everyone! Keep me posted on news to report here please.