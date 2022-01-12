Blood Drive for Acosta senior project a success

CLARK COUNTY — Whether we get snow, sunshine, wind or other weather, we press on into this new year around here. Cold weather continues and many folks hope for more snow. We need the precipitation.
The Red Cross blood drive at Clark County High School on Jan. 7 was a great success. CHS Senior Andrea Acosta hosted the event as part of her senior project. She was very happy and thankful for the turnout that day. Some students gave blood for the first time.
An open house to display senior projects at CHS is today (Jan. 12) in the gym. Jill Grover is the teacher who is coordinating the senior projects. The open house is set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.
CHS Senior Lyndsey Lewis is serving as a page at the Idaho State House of Representatives in Boise. She was recommended by Senator Van Burtenshaw. Lyndsey was not sure on Jan. 6 which senator she will be assigned to work with. The dates of house in session are Jan. 10 – Feb. 18. “I am super excited for the adventure,” said Lyndsey. We are very proud of her as she is the first student from CHS known to serve in the Idaho senate in the capacity of a page.
December Students of the Month at Clark County High School are Lexie Irick and Jonathan Hawker. Junior high honorees are Esmeralda Bernal and Dagan Carroll.
Bobcat basketball teams are back in action. Check the Clark Bobcats Facebook page or call the high school office to find out game dates and times coming up. Some games were cancelled and are re-scheduled due to inclement weather.
Chris and Lily Acosta who work in Dubois and live in Hamer traveled to Hemet, California for Christmas. They were there hoping to have some dry, warm weather. Instead it was raining a lot while they were there. The family traveled in two modes. Lily and her son flew with her brother Ricardo Hernandez. Chris and his in-laws Cecilia and Jesus Hernandez went by car. The group enjoyed time with family while in California.
K. C. Summers, a Boatswains Mate in the U. S. Navy, was home in Dubois with his parents Kirk and Shellie Summers Dec. 17 through Jan. 10. It was his first time to visit them here in six years. He has been stationed at Pearl Harbor. Now he is transferring to Charleston, SC. While in the area he had Christmas dinner at his parent’s home along with his siblings, grandparents and LaPreal Henman. He also visited in Terreton with both sets of grandparents. They are LaVar and Brenda Summers and Kent and Shelma Miskin.
Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane board members met for strategic visioning. They and the cooperative’s manager Valeri Steigerwald convened in order to work together for the future of the co-op. Valeri said, “Great things are on the horizon for the members and communities we serve!”
Clark County Clerk Camille Messick attended election training in Boise the week of Jan. 4.
CCSD Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is on Jan. 17. Various government offices may be closed that day.
Happy Birthday to: today – Oscar Mendoza, Dax Dalton Tomlinson, Alexis Farley, Rayni Page, Brian Tubbs , Brett Murdock and Josh Egan; Jan. 13 – Aimee Billman, Amy Mickelsen, Kellie Galentine, Eric Rogers, Terry Hayes, Enrike Cejus, Michelle Ames, Sheree Farr and Zoe Antonio; Jan. 14 – Deegan Roedel, Sadie Rose Rogers and Aaron Alfaro; Jan. 15 – Ramiro Hernandez, Jr., Jore Deonate, Lanc Barg and Megan Holyoak; Jan. 16 – Marcelo Gonzalea and Bobbie Johnson; Jan. 17 – Jana Gutierrez, Alin V. Acosta, Micaela Ewing, Cindy Mortensen, Joyce Christenson, Ruger Petersen, Brynlee Kidd and Jazile Gonzalez; Jan. 18 – Andrea Camillo, Patricia Gutierrez, Annie Sue Foster, Morgan Laird Albertson, Emily Bramwell, Gabe Egan and Nicole Strong.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings today to Jim and Laurie Hagenbarth; Jan. 15 – Kriss and Heather Williams; Rory and Bobbi Krenka; Jan. 16 – Oscar and Maria Mendoza.
Please continue to contact me with news you’d like to share. Thank you for keeping me posted on events in our area as well.