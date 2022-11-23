DUBOIS — Now that the temperatures have dropped so low, the Dubois public works department is encouraging homeowners to let some water run in their sinks at night.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church basement is now more weather-proofed. The eastside window wells were replaced. Drywall put up on water damaged walls. Many folks gave generously and graciously of their money and time to complete the project.
Several Clark County residents attended the Hamer Lions Club Dinner and Auction on Nov. 11. Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Ward and Valeri Steigerwald had a good time at the Hamer School that evening.
A group of students who are on a robotics team from Kimberly and Twin Falls passed through Dubois on their way home from Helena, MT to eat lunch.
Camille Messick of Medicine Lodge and her family are mourning the loss of her dad Randall Lee King of Menan. He passed on Nov. 14. His memorial service was held at the Menan Stake Center on Nov. 18. He was a well known and loved man.
Former Dubois resident Ina Nordstrom and her husband Jerry of Iona took a road trip to Dubois on Nov. 15 to visit friends. They had lunch with Jerry’s brother Bill. Then they visited with friends Robin Robinett, Patty Christenson and Danette Frederiksen. Ina lived in Dubois from 1976 to 1999. She said it was “over twenty years, how about that?”
Kevin Small of Medicine Lodge is making progress as he heals up after the October wreck.
Clark County Students of the Month for October at the high school are Ciara Perez and Eric Barrientos. Junior high students given the honor are Axton Crandall and Isael Ruiz.
The Bobcat Band went to St. Anthony to participate in the South Fremont High School band festival on Nov. 15. Music teacher Michelle Stewart reported that the band played hard. They had a good day that culminated with a pizza dinner in Rexburg.
The Bobcat girls’ basketball played their first home game on Nov. 17. They took on the Water Springs Warriors. Their next games for the boys’ and girls’ teams are slated for Dec. 1 at North Gem. The next home games are scheduled for Dec. 3 with Leadore. Junior high basketball girls play Swan Valley at home on Nov. 30. On Dec. 3 they are scheduled to play Leadore at home. The boy’s team is lined up to for the Sheridan (Montana) Tournament on Dec. 10. Go Bobcats!
Darrin and Treva May of Spencer have been hosting their daughter Taylore Lang of Roberts and her two children at their home this week. They will celebrate Thanksgiving together there.
Nov. 26 is the Holiday Market at the Dubois Community Building. It begins at 10 a.m. It’s a great opportunity to get gifts for Christmas and other events ahead. There will be food available for purchase.
Don’t forget the City of Dubois Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the truck turnaround in Dubois.
A Christmas Lighting contest is being sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. It is their third annual outdoor decorating contest. They request that light be on from 6 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 19 to take part in the contest. Their flyer says, “Join in the holiday spirit and spread some Christmas Cheer!”
The distribution of free food from the Idaho Food Bank in Dubois is on Nov. 29.
Happy Birthday to Delsa Doherty, Bruce Bovey, Kenny Thawsh, Kay Whitmill, Shaelie Shenton and Zachary Rogers; Nov. 24 – Kinsley Smith, Zachary Choate, Becky Crezee, Fernando Martinez, Diane Jacobson, Oakley Jean Kidd and Aubrey Kleweno; Nov. 25 – Kyle Thompson; Nov. 26 – Jessica Snodgrass, Maria Hernandez, Oscar Mendoza and Yamilet Sanchez; Nov. 27 – Alice Phillips, Angela Panquerne, Mauri Hernanez, Emilee Thomas, Wayne Whitmill, Marty Barrus and Travis Schlader; Nov. 28 – Kaysen Thompson, Adelie Grover, Jenny Perez and Daniel Vesser; Nov. 29 – Jenny Jacobson McAllister, Kylie Holyoak and Sylvia Cannon.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Nov. 25 to Boyd and Stephanie Eddins; Nov. 26 – Dave and Pam Jenkins; Nov. 27 – Shane and Diane Jacobson; Dax and Kylee Tomlinson; David and Kathy Sullivan Young; Nov. 28 – Brett and Amy Murdock.
Happy Thanksgiving! May you find much for which to give thanks. I am thankful for each of you.
