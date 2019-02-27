GARFIELD—Tuesday night the Garfield First Teachers Quorum participated in a career night led by Jackie Hall. They did some martial arts and learned about running a small business.
•
New Beginnings for Garfield First Young Women’s was held Tuesday night to welcome in the new Beehives for this year. Ashley Jenson performed and sang her song she composed named “Moved On.” Shaylie Anderson talked that evening. The young women’s parents also attended this wonderful evening.
•
Stake Merit Badge Pow Wow was held on Tuesday at the Stake Center for the boys.
•
The Stake Mia Maids and Teachers class attended the Flashback February 70’s Theme Saturday evening at the Stake Center.
•
Natalie Jenson’s niece Shanae Bodily and her family from Utah (originally from Idaho) came for a bridal shower and stayed with her family over the weekend. Shanae will be getting married to Andrew Martin from Vermont on March 9. He is serving in the Air Force. He recently graduated from ALS and received the John Levitow Award (the highest award there). Natalie had the opportunity to take some bridal photos.
•
Julie Somers spent time with her family this last weekend. Her daughter Melissa came and visited and they attended the Home Schooling Seminar. Julie and Gaylen also attended a photo seminar in Idaho Falls last week.
•
Garfield First single adults went to the home of Caralee Gregston Monday evening. They enjoyed the lessons, speakers, and great refreshments.
•
The Blue and Gold Banquet will be held next week for the scouts at the Garfield Church at 6:30 p.m.
•
The Rigby boy’s basketball District Championship was held last week. They will be going to Boise for State along with the Madison boy’s basketball team.
•
The family of Ron and Gay Frandsen from Utah came and visited Norma Rounds. They brought Melissa Hamilton and her four children and Adam and Devrie Frandsen and their three children. As a present Norma will receive a new faucet that she has needed for a long time.
•
Garfield Fourth Ward will hold their Blue and Gold Banquet this weekend. There will be a carnival and dinner provided.
•
Norma Round’s brother Dee Sellers is now improving from his recent fall in Arizona. He will be able to come home to Rexburg in a month and half