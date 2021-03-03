Bonnie Brown competes in National Bison Show

MUD LAKE — Bonnie and Joe Brown recently returned from the National Bison Association Gold Trophy Show and Sale in Rapid City, South Dakota. Bonnie won first and second place for “Heifer Calf” and first and second place for “Bull Calf.” She also received “Reserved Grand Female” and “Producer of the Year.” Typically, the sale is in Denver, but it was held in Rapid City because they sale yards are being remodeled this year.
West Jefferson School District is seeking a renewal of their Supplemental Levy in the upcoming March Election. The amount is increasing from $300,000 to $360,000 per year for 2 years. The increase is due to higher insurance costs.
Happy birthday to: today – Jalene Shuldberg, Alanna Shuldberg, Lavar Newman, Kolten Hansen, David Johnson, Ambree Ricks, Steve Murdoch, Kade Larsen, Dawnella Barney and Moroni Mecham; March 4 – Clint Hillman, Sherrie Goodier, Blade Capell, Ruby Mitchell, and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Jud Torgerson, Marylyn Pancheri, Glenna Caudle, and Andrea Ricks; March 6 – Lloyd Barzee, McCaden Hjelm, Mike Telford, Coey Hall, Tyson Simmons, and Andrew Mitchell; March 7 – Jay Bingham, Jayde Holdaway, and Berkly Pancheri; March 8 – Madelyn Pincock, Rosemary Shively, Tyson Dixon, and Matthew Phillips; March 9 – Shawn Hillman, Brice Mitchell, Mike Pincock, Carson Jacobs, Annette Speelmon, Amanda D. Newman, and Camry Jacobs; March 10 – Keith Wadsworth, Lori Burtenshaw, Wade Yearsley, Wyatt Williams, Tyrel Twitchell, Katie Stadtman, Kayla Dowdy, and Galen Barney.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 5 – Scott and Holly Hulse, Ross and Sheron Newman; March 6 – Tony and Shyla Sauer; March 7 – Wade and Nancy Durham.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.