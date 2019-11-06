MENAN — The Menan Second Ward Relief Society Book Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. today at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. Ward members will be discussing “As I Have Loved You” by Kitty de Ruyter-Bone.
The Menan planning and zoning committee will be meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Annis Ward will be having their Young Women in Excellence night. It will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Menan Stake Center.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 6 – Crispitos, cheese sauce, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits, penuche cookie and milk; Nov. 7 – Game Day Pizza, groovy green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 8 – Chicken Strip Basket, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 11 – Dynamite enchiladas, whole wheat breadstick, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; Nov. 12 – Turkey Roast, spudzilla mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits, pumpkin cake with orange glaze and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 6- Kendra Raymond and Heather Schofield.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 of email at ashurs@hotmail.com.