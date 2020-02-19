GARFIELD — Heath and Heidi Mikkola had a baby girl born Jan. 16 named Ellenor Pearl Mikkola. She was 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 18 inches long. She is named after two grandmothers.
•
A youth and local missionaries activity takes place Thursdays at 7 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints County Line building (5 N 3900 E). All youth 11-18 are invited.
•
A special Rigby South Stake Women’s Conference will be held Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Rigby South Stake Center. Classes will focus on D&C 25. Author Paulette Kirkham will be the key note speaker. There will be two mini sessions with eight classes to choose from. A light lunch will also be served.
•
Parker Snedaker, son of Wade and Jana Snedaker, recently left to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro South Mission.
•
A pickleball activity will take place every Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Garfield Latter-day Saint Church on 3700 E. Paddles will be provided and beginners are welcome to come learn and participate.
•
There will be a book club for the Garfield First Ward area. Join us in a discussion about “Educated” by Tara Westover. It is a non-fiction memoir about an Idaho girl raised by an eccentric Mormon “prepper” family. The next meeting is Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. 3728 East 20 North, Rigby.
•
Liberty Porter, daughter of David and Julianna Porter, and Ilzay Stowell, daughter of Kendra and Kris Stowell have been doing play practices for the upcoming “Mary Poppins Jr.” play at Rigby Middle School. Liberty has the role of Mary Poppins and Ilzay has the role of Jane. Performances will take place March 10-13 at 7 p.m. at Rigby MIddle School.
•
Kaylen and Gerrianne Miskin recently returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Riverside, California area. They spoke in sacrament meeting in the Garfield Latter-day Saint Sixth Ward Feb. 9.
•
The Garfield Latter-day Saint Sixth Ward Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. on Sundays in the Relief Society Room at the Church.
•
