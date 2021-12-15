LEWISVILLE — Long-time Lewisville resident, Linda Johnson, 74, passed away on Dec. 7, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Lewisville Second Ward, at 11 a.m., with burial in the Lewisville Cemetery. Deepest sympathies to her family.
The Rodney and Yvette Boyce family is celebrating Christmas early this year! First, the family traveled to Mexico to enjoy some fun in the sun together. Daughter, Shannon Littlewood, and her husband, Jake, were unable to travel, as they were awaiting the birth of their third baby. They were blessed with a baby girl. Thirdly, their daughter, Errin, got engaged! She will be marrying Zachary Empey, of Idaho Falls.
Former Lewisville resident, Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Reuben and Jalyn Castaneda, is engaged to be married to Hunter Moore, of Rigby. They attend Utah State University in Logan.
Byron and Diana Webster welcomed Diana’s brother, Gary Hunter, and his wife, Chris, of Salt Lake City, back home for a visit.
Deepest sympathies to Carl Kinghorn and his family, at the passing of his wife, Sydney, on Dec. 12. Funeral services to be announced. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery.
Congratulations to Taylor Stosich, who recently graduated from POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) in Boise. He works for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s department.
The Lewisville Book Club is having their December meeting this evening (Dec. 15), at 7 p.m. at the home of Diana Webster. They will be reading their favorite Christmas stories and will have a Christmas potluck. Remember to bring your favorite holiday finger food.
Richard and Diana Barney hosted the annual Hughes/Smith family Christmas party last weekend. Out of town visitors included Diana’s family, Ann Mount, and her husband, Rick, of Cheney, Washington; Kurtis Hughes and his wife, Candace, from North Salt Lake, Utah; Lynn Bendz and wife, Loretta, from Bozeman, Montana; Rod and Kelli Hughes and Jack Smith from Idaho Falls; and Greg and Patti Hughes and Jim and Camille Johnson, of Ucon. They shared a fun evening together.
The wards in the Menan Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will only be meeting for Sacrament Meeting on Sunday, Dec. 26. This will be a church-wide meeting schedule change.
Lora Kearsley recently returned home from Arizona, where she traveled to meet her newest grandbaby, Reid Wells Smith. He is the son of Dallin and Melissa Smith.
The two Lewisville wards will switch meeting times in 2022. Sunday meetings for the Lewisville First Ward will start at 11:30 a.m. and Lewisville Second Ward will begin their meetings at 9 a.m. The Lewisville First Ward will be the agent ward, and all scheduling of the church building and park/shelter will be done through their Ward Clerk, Paul Korth.
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 15 — Allen Morris; Dec. 16 — Julia Lott, Ben Thornley, Adelynn Cude, and Brock Murray; Dec. 19 — Alvey Beesley and Vanessa Telford; Dec. 20 — Curtis Thomas and Wade Thornley; Dec. 21 — Hub Quade, Micaela Hernandez, and Jason Staker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.