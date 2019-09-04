Boy Scouts to work at state fair

GARFIELD — Karen Hiatt went to Europe for a couple weeks with her girlfriends. They visited Munich, Berlin, Dresden, Frieberg, Prague, Salzburg, Zagreb and Krk, Croatia, with a final stop in Rome, Italy. Highlights were visiting the temples in Frieburg and Rome, a "Sound of Music" tour in Salzburg, and relaxing on the beach in Croatia. They visited several castles, churches and museums including Neuschwanstein Castle and Nikola Tesla museum in Zagreb Croatia, and the Vatican in Italy. Hiatt learned about the history of several cities they visited. Karen is an engineer and the 400-year-old Charles Bridge in Prague and the first road and aqueducts system in Rome fascinated her. She said it was an amazing trip.
•
Avery Clark, son of Bruce and Lynnette Clark, will be getting married to Ashlee Parkinson on Sept. 14 in the Salt Lake Temple.
•
Congratulations to Melinda Drowns for becoming a grandma. Her son Corey become a dad to a baby girl. They welcomed to their family Colise Drowns. She weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces and measured 18.5 inches long. She was born Aug. 23.
•
Garth and Stephanie Munns went to the Playmill Theatre in West Yellowstone with friends and family Aug. 24. They watched a performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
•
Diane McMullin took a trip to West Yellowstone with the Friends for Learning class. They were given a talk about the history of the old railroad terminal and then some free time before attending a performance of "The Foreigner" at the Playmill Theatre. Also Diane's daughter, Kristi Heard, went to San Diego for her job with North Wind. She attended their Group's Emerging Leaders Program. The training was presented by Dr. Michael Grojean of the University of Tennessee.
•
Ilene Anderson retired from her job. Her husband Lorin and she have enjoyed staying home. They had a fun time fishing with their grandchildren.
•
Ilene Mathews visited her grandsons for a couple of weeks in Tampa, Fla.
•
Zerek Prince was called to serve a mission to Mexico City West and will be leaving Aug. 27 for the Mexico mission home. Zerek is the grandson of Barbara Coleman and son of Dave and Deborah Prince.
•
Grant Hunsaker's funeral was held on Aug. 31. Grant was killed in a fatal car accident. He leaves behind his family — his wife Apryl and two daughters. Grant was born in Rexburg and raised in Rigby. He was an accomplished welder and an awarded Mixed Martial Arts fighter. He was also a combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and a sergeant in the army. Condolences to his family.
•
Jolene Hill, Norma Round's daughter, went to Arizona to visit family. She also went with her son Ned to Nevada to visit family.
•
Dane Hill, Norma Round's grandson, and his wife Lexie vacationed in Germany for a week.
•
Garfield First Ward Laurels attended the Willy Wonka play for mutual.
•
Garfield First Ward Young Women and Young Men had a combined activity for the end of summer lake trip at Blacktail on Aug. 28. They also enjoyed dinner that evening.
•
The Garfield First Relief Society lessons for September are: Sept. 1 – Sunday School “Come Follow Me" (Aug. 26 to Sept. 1); Sept. 8 – Relief Society “Careful vs. Casual” by Becky Craven; Sept. 15 – Sunday School “Come Follow Me" (Sept. 9 to 15); Sept. 22 – Relief Society “Come Follow Me” by President Nelson; and Sept. 29 – Fifth Sunday lesson by Bishopric.
•
Garfield First Ward will be having a "Linger Longer" after church on Sept. 8 in the field behind the Garfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a finger food to share.
•
Garfield Fourth Ward will be having pack meeting Sept. 15. They will be having water games and hot dogs.
•
Welsh Heritage Day will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Library (750 West Elva in Idaho Falls). There will be stories and songs of Wales, and an introduction to Wales research. Light refreshments will also be provided. The schedule activities and times are: 1 p.m. – Wales in Story and Song by Sheila Hadden and Teton Skye — a local band known for its Scottish and Irish Celtic music; 2 p.m. – Influence of Mining on Welsh Culture by Carla Kelly — an acclaimed local author and historian; 2:30 p.m. – Memories of Wales by Dave Mordecai, who was raised in Wales; 3 p.m. – Introduction to Welsh Research by Diane Mordecai who has experience finding Welsh Ancestors; and 3:30 p.m. – Welsh Influence on Latter-day Saint Music by Sheila Hadden — a member of the committee for the Malad Valley Welsh Festival.
•
The Boy Scouts of America will be working at the tiger ear booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.
•
The first ever Grand Teton Council Boy Scouts of America STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) show “Stem-O-Rama” will be held at the Idaho Falls Service Center (3910 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls). Setup is noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The actual event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Scout units, local agencies, schools and businesses are all invited to provide a STEM booth. Stem-O-Rama is an event where STEM programs and projects are promoted and displayed by local businesses, clubs and community organizations. Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Explorer and Venturing units — along with council programs — put on games, displays and demonstrations. Over 21,000 Scouts and their family members will be invited to come and enjoy the events. Businesses are also welcome to be part of the event. Booth ideas include: rockets, construction, nuclear energy, wind energy, soil, water conservation, animal science, farming, space exploration, fisheries, bridges, technologies, etc. There will be a talent show on the main stage and science projects competitions. Send video to steve.godwin@scouting.org by Sept. 7. New added booths and activities include: Idaho State University half-life demonstration, shielding and cloud chamber; the Army National Guard is sending high tech artillery howitzer for children to climb on and other armored vehicles; Idaho Nature Naturalist; 3D printers; the Idaho Central Credit Union money machine; panning for real gold; earning additional patches by naming STEM merit badges and Cub Nova segments; an Idaho National Laboratory cave; and 7 metals.