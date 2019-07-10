LEWISVILLE — The baby daughter of Brent and Brittney McCosh was blessed and named at the Lewisville First Ward on July 7. Her name will be Berkley Jean McCosh. Many friends and family were on hand for the event.
•
The funeral of Parley Dwain Williams was held July 6, at the Lewisville Church of Latter-day Saints, with burial at the Lewisville Cemetery. Sincere sympathies to Janet and her family at their loss.
•
In Menan Stake news, Paul Korth, of the Lewisville First Ward, was sustained as the newest member of the Stake High Council.
•
Faylene Christensen had a houseful of family home this past week, including her son, Corey and Kristie Christensen and family, from Rockwall, Texas, as well as Josh and Amanda Christensen and family from Rigby; Tyler and Jen Christensen, from Filer; and Melanie and Daniel Radford, from Harrisville, Utah.
•
Deepest sympathies to Randy and Charlene Johnson and family at the death of their son, Jeffrey Johnson, on July 6. Services are pending with Eckersell Funeral Home.
•
The Menan Stake Young Women will be attending Girls Camp at West Piney this year from July 15 through 20.
•
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell hosted a family reunion this past week. Billy and Megan Smith and family and Angie and Andy Wycherly and family, all from Boise, joined their eastern Idaho cousins for a fun weekend together. Kliff took his grandchildren to ride in the Menan Fourth of July parade in his barrel train.
•
Happy Birthday today to Rick Schofield. Other birthdays this week include: July 11 – Kimberly Hennefer; July 12 – Evelyn Burt; July 13 – Russell Kerr; July 14 – Meghan Ellsworth and Mylysa MacCormick; July 15 – Tammy Covert; and July 16 – Fay Dansie and Riley Barg.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.