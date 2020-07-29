Brown and Burgess to marry July 30

MENAN — The Menan Stake is holding baptisms Aug. 1 at the Menan Stake Center. Please check with your individual wards for times of the baptisms. They’re encouraging people that attend the baptisms masks to be safe due to COVID-19.
•
Zachary Burgess, son of Zane and Annie Burgess of Menan, and Samantha Brown, daughter of Spencer and Kami Brown of Hamer, are getting married July 30. A reception will be held in their honor that evening.
•
Whitney Tonsing of North Carolina and her family came this past week to visit her grandma, Verda Munns. She’s the daughter of Roger and Jacque Munns of Island Park.
•
The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society met this past week outside by the church to talk about their pioneer ancestors. There were some stories shared with everyone that attended this activity.
•
Pickleball is going strong. They play from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Menan City Park until the weather changes. Anyone can come and play.
•
The Jefferson School District #251 Summer Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Roberts and Harwood Elementary Schools and The Early Childhood Center in Rigby. It will run until the end of the summer.
•
Happy Birthday to: July 30 – Janice Raymond.
•
