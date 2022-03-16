The monthly Business Feature is a collaboration between The Jefferson Star and The Rigby Chamber of Commerce. The businesses featured each month will be based the Chamber of Commerce’s selection.
The OK Tire shop opened in Rigby in 1965, after which it became a Goodyear dealership owned by George and Jesse Byram. In 1995, the business changed to a Les Schwab Tire Center, and has remained a Les Schwab for 27 years. George and Jesse’s is now owned by George’s son BJ and Jesse’s son Richard.
The shop provides tires, brakes, alignments, wheels, and various other services for automobiles, and also a number of services for farming, construction and other industrial businesses in the Rigby area.
BJ Byram stated that they strive to provide world class customer service and positive experiences for each and every customer who comes to their store. He also mentioned that they aim always to provide quality products at competitive prices, which they have done for the past 30 years.
George and Jesse’s Les Schwab loves giving back to their community, according to Byram. He stated that they are involved in the 4-H program to support the local youth and their projects. He said they also sponsor and support the Jefferson County Fair, the Jefferson Stampede Days, the Jefferson County Fair Grounds, Rigby High School, Rigby Chamber of Commerce as well as various other local groups and local events.
Byram stated that both owners and their employees also volunteer on various boards, committees and groups around the Rigby Community.
Since its inception, George and Jesse’s has grown. According to Byram, the growth in the area and community has contributed to the tire shop’s ability to grow and expand. As the community continues to grow as it has, he stated, the business continues to grow along with it.
“We have very loyal and dedicated customers whom we have had the privilege of serving over the years,” Byram said. “Some are in their second third and even fourth generations.”